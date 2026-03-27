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Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Moldova today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Moldova

Everything you need to know about how to watch Moldova in friendlies and all major competitions.

Moldova may be one of the youngest footballing nations in the world, but it has already built a reputation for resilience and spirit. Led by record goalscorer Ion Nicolaescu, the team has captured hearts as one of Europe’s favorite underdogs — a side that never stops fighting, no matter the odds. Now, Moldova is aiming to shed that label and prove they can compete with the continent’s best.

Join GOAL as we follow every step of their journey, bringing you all of Moldova’s matches live from the U.S.

READ MORE: Where to watch Romania today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Moldova TV Schedule

Where to watch Moldova for free

Plenty of Moldova's games are available on national channels like NBC, ESPN, FOX and ABC, which are available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. Fubo's generous five-day free trial allows you to watch a select Moldova game for absolutely free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Stream soccer live on FuboStart free trial

Where to watch Moldova worldwide

Here is how you could watch Moldova soccer games from around the world.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
MoldovaMoldova 1
CanadaFubo
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

If you are blocked by a geo restriction from watching Moldova's soccer games, you can always connect to a VPN and enjoy streaming the games live.

READ MORE

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to watch Moldova in Spanish

A majority of Moldova's games in Spanish are available on Spanish verticals of national channels like ESPN, NBC and FOX. Fubo gives you access to these channels. Additionally, services like UniVision (ViX) and Telemundo also air select Moldovan soccer games in the Spanish language.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Stream Moldova soccer live on FuboStart free trial

Where to buy Moldova kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Moldova kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Moldova kits at FanaticsBuy now

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