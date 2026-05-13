Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Mexico World Cup 2026 US TV Guide

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Mexico’s home-soil campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, you can follow their Group A matches against South Africa (June 11), South Korea (June 18), and the Czech Republic (June 24) on Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to every single one of the tournament's 104 matches along with interactive features like Multiview and "Key Plays."









Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Mexico’s home-soil campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, the most effective strategy is to utilize the Fubo 5-day free trial to access English-language coverage on FOX and FS1 for their Group A matches against South Africa (June 11), South Korea (June 18), and Czech Republic (June 24).

Since Fubo does not currently carry NBCUniversal networks, you should use a 5-day free trial from DIRECTV to watch the Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Universo.









Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/11/26 South Africa FOX 06/18/26 South Korea FOX 06/24/26 Czech Republic FOX





What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Mexico?

In Mexico, the broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between TelevisaUnivision and TV Azteca, providing fans with a comprehensive mix of free-to-air television, pay-TV, and digital streaming options. TelevisaUnivision will broadcast 32 matches for free over-the-air on its channels Canal 5, Las Estrellas, and Nu9ve, while the remaining 72 matches of the expanded tournament will air on its premium pay-TV sports channel, TUDN.









For fans who prefer to stream the games online, TelevisaUnivision's digital platform, ViX, will carry every single one of the tournament's 104 matches. Sharing the free-to-air rights, TV Azteca will also broadcast 32 live matches across Azteca Uno and Azteca 7. Crucially for local fans, TV Azteca's coverage includes all matches featuring the Mexican national team, key knockout stage games, and the highly anticipated tournament opener at the Estadio Azteca.