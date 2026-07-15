Where to watch Leon today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

To follow Los Esmeraldas as they battle for glory in domestic and international campaigns, GOAL outlines all the major broadcasting and streaming details.

Upcoming Leon TV schedule July 2026

How to watch Club León in Liga MX

Fans in the United States can watch Club León throughout the Apertura 2026 and Clausura 2027 short tournaments of Liga MX.

For home games hosted at the Estadio León (Nou Camp), the broadcasting rights are held primarily by TelevisaUnivision. Consequently, home fixtures are regularly broadcast live on Spanish-language networks such as TUDN, Univision, and UniMás, or streamed digitally on ViX. Our dedicated guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel breaks down popular streaming platforms, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream, which host these networks.

When Club León plays away from home, the broadcasting landscape shifts depending on the host club's media rights partnership. Away matches can be distributed across other major sports platforms, such as Fox Deportes (for games hosted by clubs like Club Tijuana or Monterrey) or Telemundo (for games hosted by Chivas de Guadalajara).

How to watch Club León in the Leagues Cup

During the late-summer window, Club León pivots to continental competition in the Leagues Cup. For the 2026 tournament, the Panzas Verdes will play a challenging slate of group-stage matches away from home against three Major League Soccer (MLS) opponents: Nashville SC, Orlando City SC, and Inter Miami CF.

Every match of the Leagues Cup is available to stream live in the United States through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a broader overview of all viewing options for Mexican soccer clubs, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer keeps you fully updated.

How to watch and live stream Club León for free

For supporters looking to catch Club León without a long-term commitment, the most effective way to watch for free is by taking advantage of introductory trial periods from major streaming services.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream remain top-tier choices for Liga MX fans in the U.S., as their standard subscriptions include essential television networks like Univision, TUDN, Fox Deportes, and UniMás. Both services currently offer a 5-day free trial for new users, which provides a perfect option to stream a key Liga MX matchday at no initial cost. For further information on plans, pricing, and exact channel lists, feel free to check out our complete Fubo review or our detailed DirecTV Stream review.