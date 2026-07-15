Where to watch Juarez today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

To follow Los Bravos de Juárez as they look to assert their dominance in domestic and international play during the 2026/27 campaign, GOAL outlines all the key broadcasting and streaming details.

Upcoming Juarez TV schedule July 2026

How to watch FC Juárez in Liga MX

United States-based fans can follow FC Juárez throughout both the Apertura 2026 and Clausura 2027 short tournaments.

For home games hosted at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, the broadcasting rights are held primarily by Fox Sports. Consequently, their home matches are regularly broadcast live on Fox Deportes or available to stream via Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Our dedicated guide on how to live stream Fox Sports channels outlines which streaming platforms - such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream - host these networks. Furthermore, select home fixtures are also streamed digitally via ViX or available via sub-licensing partners.

When FC Juárez plays away from home, broadcast locations change depending on who is hosting the match. Away games can be distributed across other major networks like the TelevisaUnivision family (TUDN, Univision, and UniMás) or Telemundo (for games hosted by Chivas de Guadalajara).

How to watch FC Juárez in the Leagues Cup

During the late-summer window, the Bravos pause domestic duties to enter the Leagues Cup, where they clash with Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs. For the 2026 group stage, Juárez faces challenging away dates in Group A against Minnesota United FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Real Salt Lake.

Every single match of the Leagues Cup is available to stream in the United States through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a broader overview of the tournament structure, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer has you covered.

How to watch and live stream FC Juárez for free

For supporters looking to catch FC Juárez without a long-term commitment, the most effective way to watch for free is by leveraging the introductory offers from major streaming services.

Fubo remains an exceptional option for following the Bravos, as its standard package carries Fox Deportes, FS1, FS2, Telemundo, and ESPN Deportes. Fubo currently offers a free trial for new customers, providing an easy way to stream an upcoming matchday or crucial Liga MX fixture at no initial cost. To check which subscription package best suits your household, you can read our Fubo review or our detailed DirecTV Stream review.