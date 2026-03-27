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Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Guyana today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Guyana
CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification
Friendlies

Everything you need to know about how to watch Guyana in friendlies and all major competitions

Guyana is a vibrant soccer team from the Caribbean. The Golden Jaguars are on the rise in the soccer world. By qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time in 2019, they underlined their credentials.

They hope to take inspiration and find their way towards the prestigious FIFA World Cup soon.

Follow GOAL on our journey to watch every Guyana game live.

Upcoming Guyana TV Schedule

Where to watch Guyana for free

Guyana and other CONCACAF soccer is regularly shown live on streaming services that offer new customers a free seven-day trial of their service. Fubo, who host channels like UNIVERSO, Telemundo and CBS Sports Network, offer a free five-day trial of their service to new customers. Paramount+, meanwhile, currently has a seven-day free trial available, meaning you can watch the next Guyana game for free.

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Where to watch Guyana worldwide

Here's how you can watch Guyana worldwide.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
GuyanaRush
CarribbeanBlu
Rest of the WorldYouTube

Fans of Guyana abroad can use a premium VPN service to watch their team from anywhere in the world without any geo-restrictions.

READ MOREThe best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
Stream Guyana soccer anywhere in the world
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Where to watch Guyana in Spanish

Fans can enjoy Guayana soccer games with Spanish commentary on multiple Spanish channels that are available on streaming services like Fubo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch Guyana soccer on Fubo
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