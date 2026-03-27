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Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch France today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
France
World Cup
World Cup Qualification UEFA
European Championship
European Championship Qualification

Everything you need to know about how to watch France in all friendlies and major competitions

France have been a dominant force in world football in the 21st century. Les Blues almost won back-to-back World Cups and strongly presented their case as the best in the world.

The explosion of talent in the country has filled the French squad with world-class players. For every position, there are at least two top players competing, ensuring there is no shortage of match winners on and off the pitch.

As they travel around the world seeking more riches, GOAL tells you how to watch every French game live.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream French Ligue 1 soccer

Live broadcast of France matches

Where to watch France soccer games for free

Every international window, France are on multiple national channels like NBC, ABC, ESPN, and FOX. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, provides access to all the essential national channels required to watch France soccer games. Their free five-day trial even allows you to watch select games at no cost. 

READ MORE:How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

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Where to watch France soccer games worldwide

Here is how you can watch France soccer games worldwide.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports, BBC, TNT
USFubo
IndiaSony Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+

Where to watch France soccer games in French

TV5 Monde streams select matches of Ligue 1 with French commentary. But to watch French soccer games in French, you can connect to a VPN and enjoy the games with French commentary.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
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Where to watch France soccer games in Spanish

Finding France games with Spanish commentary is an easy task as there are multiple options. Fubo offers you access to the Spanish-language verticals of ESPN, NBC and Fox. Other options like ViX also show select France soccer games in Spanish.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch France soccer games on Fubo
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