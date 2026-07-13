World Cup - Semi Finals Dallas Stadium

Today's game between France and Spain will kick-off at Jul 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

France vs Spain is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

France and Spain meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington in the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in Sunday's final at stake.

France arrive having gone the entire knockout phase without conceding. Didier Deschamps' side have won all six of their matches at this tournament, scoring 16 goals in the process, with Kylian Mbappe at the heart of everything they do.

Spain's route here has been equally convincing. Luis de la Fuente's side recovered from a slow start — they drew their opening group game against Cabo Verde — to eliminate Austria, Portugal, and Belgium in the knockout rounds, conceding just once across those three matches.

The psychological battle has already begun. Lamine Yamal claimed France should be "afraid" of Spain, while Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate fired back from the French camp, insisting Les Bleus will not fall into that trap. Spain captain Rodri, meanwhile, has urged his teenage teammate to manage his "anxiety" and focus on performance rather than expectation.

For Mbappe, this fixture carries a particular edge. The 27-year-old has endured a turbulent club season at Real Madrid and arrives in Dallas desperate to deliver on the biggest stage. With 20 World Cup goals to his name, he is one behind Lionel Messi's all-time tally and will be acutely aware of the chance in front of him.

Pedro Porro has nailed down a starting role on Spain's right flank after beginning the tournament on the bench, forming what has become one of the most dangerous partnerships in the competition alongside Lamine Yamal. Their combination will be central to Spain's attacking ambitions.

For full details on how to watch France vs Spain, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch France vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Didier Deschamps is expected to name an unchanged side, with Mike Maignan in goal behind a back four of Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone are projected to anchor midfield, with Michael Olise, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele operating in support of Kylian Mbappe. No injuries or suspensions have been declared for France, though updates on Mbappe's ankle — he was substituted late in the quarter-final against Morocco — are expected closer to kick-off.

Spain are also reported to have a fully fit squad available. Luis de la Fuente's projected XI features Unai Simon in goal, with Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella across the back line. Rodri partners Pedri in central midfield, with Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, and Lamine Yamal in the attacking unit behind Mikel Oyarzabal. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for La Roja.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

France have won all five of their most recent matches, all in the 2026 World Cup. Their last outing was a 2-0 quarter-final win over Morocco, with Mbappe and Dembele on the scoresheet. Prior to that, they beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16, defeated Sweden 3-0, Norway 4-1, and Iraq 3-0 in the group stage. Across those five games, France scored 13 goals and kept four clean sheets, conceding only once — against Norway.

Spain have also won their last five, all at this tournament. Their most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals, their first game in which they conceded. Before that, they beat Portugal 1-0, Austria 3-0, Uruguay 1-0, and Saudi Arabia 4-0. Spain scored 11 goals across those five fixtures and kept three clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-4 Spain win in the UEFA Nations League final on June 5, 2025 — a result that confirmed Spain's dominance over France in recent years. Before that, Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, while France won 2-1 in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final. Across the last five meetings, Spain have won three and France two, with the sides combining for 16 goals.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while France won Group I to advance through the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch France vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: