Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-EUR-C3-BRAGA-CRVENA ZVEZDAAFP
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
FK Crvena Zvezda
Super Liga

Everything you need to know about how to watch FK Crvena Zvezda in the UEFA Europa League and all major competitions

Fudbalski klub Crvena Zvezda, commonly known as Crvena Zvezda or Red Star Belgrade, are a Serbian professional soccer club based in Belgrade. Founded on March 4, 1945, Red Star are widely recognized as the most successful club from the Balkans and Southeast Europe.

The club holds a unique place in soccer history, being the only club from the region to have won both the European Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in 1991. With a rich history of domestic triumphs, Red Star Belgrade remains the most popular soccer club in Serbia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Crvena Zvezda’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming FK Crvena Zvezda TV schedule

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda for free

Here in the United States, UEFA Europa League soccer games are broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offer new customers a seven-day trial of their service which means you can watch Crvena Zvezda’s next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Stream UCL soccer on Paramount+ todayStream now

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Crvena Zvezda UEFA Europa League soccer games is available on DAZN here in the United States.

Watch Champions League soccer with DAZNSign up now 

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda worldwide

Below is a table showing international broadcasters for Crvena Zvezda Serbian league matches. 

CountryBroadcaster
SerbiaArena Sport
MontenegroArena Sport
Bosnia & HerzegovinaMoja TV

If you are abroad, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the next Crvena Zvezda soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN
Sign up
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting