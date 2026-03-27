Where to watch Crvena Zvezda today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Fudbalski klub Crvena Zvezda, commonly known as Crvena Zvezda or Red Star Belgrade, are a Serbian professional soccer club based in Belgrade. Founded on March 4, 1945, Red Star are widely recognized as the most successful club from the Balkans and Southeast Europe.

The club holds a unique place in soccer history, being the only club from the region to have won both the European Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in 1991. With a rich history of domestic triumphs, Red Star Belgrade remains the most popular soccer club in Serbia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Crvena Zvezda’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming FK Crvena Zvezda TV schedule

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda for free

Here in the United States, UEFA Europa League soccer games are broadcast live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ offer new customers a seven-day trial of their service which means you can watch Crvena Zvezda’s next game for free before deciding on whether to commit to a subscription.

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Crvena Zvezda UEFA Europa League soccer games is available on DAZN here in the United States.

Where to watch Crvena Zvezda worldwide

Below is a table showing international broadcasters for Crvena Zvezda Serbian league matches.

Country Broadcaster Serbia Arena Sport Montenegro Arena Sport Bosnia & Herzegovina Moja TV

If you are abroad, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the next Crvena Zvezda soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports