Where to watch and live stream Club America today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

To follow the Águilas in their quest for domestic dominance, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

How to watch Club America in CONCACAF Champions Cup

When the club competes on the continental stage, the broadcasting landscape shifts to FOX Sports. You can find out how to live stream the FOX channel and watch FOX Sports 1 (FS1), which are the primary homes for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

How to watch Club America in Liga MX

Fans can catch most of their home matches and high-profile Liguilla fixtures on the Univision family of networks, including TUDN, Univision, and UniMás. Our guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel offers a full breakdown of which streaming services such as Fubo carry the network. For digital-first viewers, the streaming platform ViX serves as a primary hub for many Liga MX fixtures, often hosting exclusive matches not found on traditional television.

How to watch Club America in Leagues Cup

For summer tournaments like the Leagues Cup, matches are available through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a broader view of all available viewing options, including away games and international tournaments, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer ensures you stay connected to every goal from the Estadio Azteca and beyond.

How to watch and live stream Club America for free

For supporters looking to catch Club América without a long-term commitment, the most effective way to watch for free is by leveraging the introductory offers from major streaming services. As of March 2026, both Fubo and DirecTV remain the top choices for Liga MX fans, as they carry the essential channels for Las Águilas, including Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. Both platforms currently offer a 5-day free trial for new customers, providing a perfect window to stream a high-profile match or a crucial Liguilla fixture at no cost. To find out which plan best suits your needs, you can dive into our Fubo review or our detailed DirecTV Stream review for the latest on pricing and channel lineups.