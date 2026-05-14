Belgium World Cup 2026 US TV Guide

To watch Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can catch their Group G matches against Egypt (June 15), Iran (June 21), and New Zealand (June 26) across both English and Spanish broadcast networks. English-language coverage is provided by FOX and FS1, while Spanish-speaking fans can tune in to Telemundo, which will air 92 games of the tournament, and Universo for the remaining 12.

Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Belgium’s World Cup campaign for free, your most effective strategy is to leverage the Fubo 5-day free trial to access English-language coverage on FOX and FS1.









It is important to bear in mind that Fubo currently does not carry NBCUniversal channels like Telemundo and Universo due to carriage disputes. To watch the Spanish broadcasts for free, you should utilize a 5-day free trial from DIRECTV, which includes those networks in its lineup.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Belgium’s quest for the trophy in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spanish-language commentary, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For this tournament, Telemundo will broadcast 92 of the games live, while Universo will show the remaining 12 matches.

Peacock remains the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to every match along with features like "Visión de Campo" and interactive highlights.









What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Belgium?

In Belgium, the broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the country's two major public broadcasting organizations, VRT and RTBF, ensuring that comprehensive coverage is available to both Dutch and French-speaking audiences.









VRT holds the broadcasting rights for the Dutch-speaking community in Flanders. Fans can watch the matches live on traditional television via VRT's channels, or stream the action online for free using the VRT MAX digital platform.

Serving the French-speaking community in Wallonia, RTBF holds the broadcasting rights and will show the games across its television networks. Viewers looking to stream the matches to their devices can do so through the network's digital platform, RTBF Auvio.