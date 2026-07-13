Where to watch Atlas today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

To follow the Los Rojinegros in their campaign for domestic dominance and to see if they can climb back to the top of Mexican soccer, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Atlas TV schedule July 2026

How to watch Atlas in Liga MX

Fans in the United States looking to catch Atlas fixtures can find them across the primary U.S. broadcasting networks for Mexican soccer.

The broadcasting rights for Atlas home matches at the Estadio Jalisco are held primarily by the TelevisaUnivision family of networks, including TUDN, Univision, and UniMás. Our guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel offers a complete breakdown of which streaming services - such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream - carry these networks.

For digital-first viewers, the streaming platform ViX serves as a vital hub for many Liga MX fixtures, frequently hosting exclusive live Atlas matches that are not available on traditional linear television. Additionally, when Atlas plays away from home, matches may occasionally be broadcast on Fox Deportes or ESPN Deportes, depending on the host team's media partnerships.

How to watch Atlas in Leagues Cup

For summer tournaments like the Leagues Cup, which places Liga MX teams against MLS clubs, matches are available through the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. For a broader view of all available viewing options, including away matches and international tournaments, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer ensures you stay connected to every single moment.

How to watch and live stream Atlas for free

For supporters looking to catch Atlas without a long-term commitment, the most effective way to watch for free is by leveraging the introductory offers from major streaming services.

Both Fubo and DirecTV Stream remain the top options for Liga MX fans, as their standard packages carry the essential channels for following the league, including Univision, TUDN, and UniMas. Both platforms currently offer a 5-day free trial for new customers, providing a perfect window to stream a high-profile matchday or a crucial Liguilla playoff fixture at no cost. To find out which plan best suits your needs, you can dive into our Fubo review or our detailed DirecTV Stream review for the latest on pricing and channel lineups.