Ligue 1 - Game Week 2 28 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Lille vs PSG live via the TV channels and live stream options listed below.

Lille host Paris Saint-Germain at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq in what is a genuinely compelling Ligue 1 fixture between two clubs with very different ambitions at this stage of the season.

Davide Ancelotti's side made a confident start to the campaign, winning 2-0 at Angers on the opening weekend. Lille sit third in the early Ligue 1 standings and will fancy their chances of making life difficult for the visitors on home soil.

PSG, meanwhile, arrive with a degree of uncertainty hanging over them. Luis Enrique's squad drew 2-2 at Rennes on Ligue 1's opening weekend, and that result followed a 1-0 defeat to Lens in the Super Cup. The defending champions are also without Ousmane Dembele, who has been ruled out of this fixture to manage his workload following a demanding summer.

The Barcola situation adds further intrigue to PSG's squad picture. Reports indicate the club are in advanced discussions over a potential departure for the forward, which could reshape Luis Enrique's attacking options before the transfer window closes.

On the European stage, PSG enter the new Champions League campaign as back-to-back winners and as one of the most closely watched clubs on the continent. Harry Kane recently named them as his favourites for the tournament, and the league phase draw takes place on the same day as this fixture.

This is a match that carries real weight for both clubs, and the Decathlon Arena promises a charged atmosphere. Read on for full details on how to watch Lille vs PSG live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti has one confirmed absentee heading into this fixture, with Hamza Igamane ruled out through injury. No suspensions are listed for Lille, and the projected XI features Berke Ozer in goal, with Ethan Mbappe among those named in the starting lineup alongside Olivier Giroud.

Luis Enrique is without Nuno Mendes for the trip north, with the left-back suspended. Ousmane Dembele has also been ruled out of this fixture to manage his physical workload, as confirmed ahead of the match. No injury concerns are listed for PSG beyond those absences, and the projected XI is expected to feature Matvey Safonov in goal, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue in attack.

Form

Lille come into this match with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings across all competitions. Their only competitive result in that run was a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory at Angers on August 23, which gave them a strong start to the season. In pre-season, they drew 1-1 with Everton and 2-2 with Hamburger SV, beat OH Leuven 6-3, and lost 2-1 to Union St. Gilloise. Lille scored 14 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

PSG's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture ended 2-2 at Rennes on August 23, before which they lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup. The positive result in that run was a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12. PSG scored six goals and conceded six across those five games, a return that reflects an unsettled start to the new campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on January 16, 2026, when PSG won 3-0 at home in Ligue 1. Before that, Lille held PSG to a 1-1 draw at the Decathlon Arena in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Ligue 1, PSG hold the stronger record, winning three times to Lille's none, with two matches ending level. PSG have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded three.

Standings

In the current Ligue 1 table, Lille sit third while Paris Saint-Germain are seventh after the opening matchday.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: