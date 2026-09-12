Serie A - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

Today's game between Lecce and Monza will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Lecce vs Monza is available to watch live in the United States via the broadcasters listed below.

Lecce host Monza at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare in Lecce, with both sides looking to steady themselves after a difficult start to the 2026/27 Serie A season.

Lecce arrive at this fixture having lost their last two league games. A 4-0 home defeat to Roma was followed by a 1-0 loss at Cagliari, leaving Eusebio Di Francesco's side in 14th place and searching for a response.

Di Francesco has been vocal about the disruption caused by the transfer window, noting that players were holding conversations with agents just hours before a match. With the market now closed, he will expect full focus from his squad.

Monza have fared little better. Ivan Juric's side sit 18th after two defeats in their opening two Serie A matches — 4-1 against Inter and 3-2 against Udinese — before picking up a point at Parma in matchday three with a 1-1 draw.

The Brianzoli also carry a significant injury list into this game, with several first-team players unavailable for Juric to call upon.

Patrick Cutrone was notably absent from the squad entirely for Monza's trip to Parma, neither starting nor appearing among the substitutes.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lecce vs Monza live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lecce vs Monza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eusebio Di Francesco names a projected XI that includes Wladimiro Falcone in goal, with a back four of Kialonda Gaspar, Danilo Veiga, Tiago Gabriel, and Antonino Gallo. Ivan Ilic is set to make his first start for the club, operating alongside Lassana Coulibaly and Oumar Ngom in midfield. Joel Monteiro is also in line for his Lecce debut in attack, with Santiago Pierotti and Nikola Stulic — who starts in place of the unavailable Geubbels — completing the front three. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Monza head to Lecce with a depleted squad. Matteo Pessina, Cyril Ngonge, Idrissa Toure, Jan Ziolkowski, Patrick Ciurria, and Gustavo Varela are all listed as unavailable for Ivan Juric. The projected XI features Demba Thiam in goal, with Eddy Kouadio, Lorenzo Lucchesi, and Andrea Carboni in defence. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Michael Folorunsho, Samuele Birindelli, and Ricardo Mangas are expected in midfield, with Omari Forson and Dany Mota supporting Jay Robinson up front.

Form

Lecce have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat at Cagliari in Serie A. Before that, they were beaten 4-0 at home by Roma. Their only league win in this run came against Venezia, a 2-0 away victory. Across the five matches, Lecce scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Monza have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Parma in Serie A. Prior to that, they beat Torino 1-0 in the Coppa Italia. Their two Serie A defeats came against Inter (4-1) and Udinese (3-2). Across the five matches, Monza scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 0-0 draw in February 2025, when Monza hosted Lecce in Serie A. Before that, Lecce won 2-1 at home in December 2024. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Lecce have won twice, Monza once, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Lecce sit 14th while Monza are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lecce vs Monza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: