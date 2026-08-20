Copa Libertadores - 1/8 20 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between LDU de Quito and Mirassol will kick-off at Aug 20, 2026, 6:00 PM.

US viewers can watch LDU de Quito vs Mirassol live via the broadcasters listed below. Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect both carry Copa Libertadores coverage, giving fans reliable options to stream the match.

LDU de Quito host Mirassol in the Copa Libertadores Group G, with the Ecuadorian side looking to press their advantage at the top of the table against the Brazilian outfit.

Tiago Nunes's side head into this match off the back of a 1-0 Serie A win over Aucas on August 17, a result that will have done something to restore confidence after a damaging 0-2 home defeat to Independiente del Valle earlier in the month. LDU carry genuine quality on the continental stage and have already demonstrated they can win away from home in this campaign.

Mirassol arrive in Quito in difficult form. Rafael Guanaes's side were beaten 1-5 by Flamengo in Serie A on August 16, a result that underlines the gap between the Brazilian newcomers and the established elite. Across their last five matches, Mirassol have managed just one win, and the weight of that domestic run will follow them into South America.

The two clubs drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture on August 13, a result that left the group finely poised. LDU sit first in Group G with Mirassol directly behind them in second, meaning the outcome here could have a decisive say in who advances.

This is a fixture with real stakes. LDU will want to use home advantage to open up a meaningful gap, while Mirassol need a result to protect their position and keep their Libertadores ambitions alive.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch LDU de Quito vs Mirassol live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch LDU de Quito vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

LDU de Quito are managed by Tiago Nunes, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been announced, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Mirassol head into this fixture under Rafael Guanaes, with the away side also carrying no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. As with LDU, additional squad information will be added as it becomes available in the build-up to the match.

Form

LDU de Quito have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Aucas on August 17, and they also beat Delfin 2-1 earlier in the run. The 0-2 home loss to Independiente del Valle on August 8 was the only defeat in that stretch. The 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Mirassol on August 13 rounded out a mixed but largely positive sequence.

Mirassol have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a heavy 1-5 Serie A defeat to Flamengo on August 16. They also lost 1-0 to Gremio in the cup and were beaten 3-1 by Cruzeiro in the league. A draw with Gremio and the 1-1 Copa Libertadores stalemate against LDU were the only points they collected across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 in Mirassol on August 13, 2026, in the Copa Libertadores group stage. Prior to that, each team won their respective home leg 2-0: Mirassol claimed a 2-0 victory on May 7, 2026, while LDU de Quito won 2-0 when hosting the fixture on April 15, 2026. Across all three recorded meetings, both sides have shown they are capable of winning on home soil, with the aggregate record level.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 LDU de Quito UNI 6 4 0 2 8 5 +3 12 W W L L W 2 Mirassol MIR 6 4 0 2 7 4 +3 12 L W W W L 3 Lanus LAN 6 3 0 3 3 7 -4 9 W L L W W 4 Always Ready REA 6 1 0 5 7 9 -2 3 L L W L L Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group G, LDU de Quito currently sit first, with Mirassol occupying second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LDU de Quito vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: