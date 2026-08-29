Serie A - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and Genoa will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Lazio vs Genoa is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Lazio host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in their second Serie A fixture of the 2026/27 season, with Gennaro Gattuso looking to build on a winning start to the campaign.

The Biancocelesti arrived at the Olimpico with momentum after Davide Frattesi came off the bench to score the only goal at Bologna on matchday one. The former Inter midfielder has wasted no time making an impression in Rome, and Gattuso will be counting on that energy again.

Genoa, by contrast, began the season with a 2-0 defeat at Napoli, a result that also came wrapped in controversy. A disputed goal from Kevin De Bruyne sparked fierce protests from the Genoa camp, and the fallout cost sporting director Diego Lopez a ban that runs into September.

Daniele De Rossi takes his side to Rome carrying fresh injury concerns and the weight of a difficult opening result. The Rossoblu will need a sharp response to avoid slipping further down the table in the early weeks.

Lazio's own squad depth is being tested. A lengthy injury list has stretched Gattuso's options, though the recent arrival of Andrea Pinamonti from Sassuolo gives the coach a new centre-forward option as he shapes his attacking setup.

Genoa, meanwhile, have quietly added young Brazilian attacker Robinho Jr to their ranks, signing the Santos forward ahead of the new season in a move that signals their intent to develop young talent.

Read on for full details on how to watch Lazio vs Genoa live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Genoa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lazio head into this match without a significant number of first-team players. Samuel Gigot, Alessio Furlanetto, Danilo Cataldi, Patric, Adam Marusic, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alessio Romagnoli, and Luca Pellegrini are all listed as injured. Gattuso's projected XI includes Christos Mandas in goal, with Romano Floriani Mussolini, Oliver Provstgaard, Danilho Doekhi, and Alfonso Pedraza in defence, Kenneth Taylor, Nicolo Rovella, and Davide Frattesi in midfield, and Mattia Zaccagni, Boulaye Dia, and Matteo Cancellieri leading the attack.

Genoa have their own absentees, with Joi Xheto Nuredini, Lorenzo Venturino, Elias Havel, Franz-Ethan Meichtry, and Hamed Traore all unavailable through injury. De Rossi's projected starting lineup features Justin Bijlow in goal, a back four of Johan Vasquez, Alessandro Marcandalli, Leo Oestigard, and Brooke Norton-Cuffy, a midfield trio of Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Amorim, and Morten Frendrup, and an attack of Lorenzo Colombo, Tommaso Baldanzi, and Vitinha. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Lazio have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and drawing none in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Bologna in Serie A, with Frattesi's second-half strike the difference. That positive league start follows a 2-0 Coppa Italia defeat to Mantova, though Lazio won all three of their pre-season friendlies in that five-match sample, scoring seven goals and conceding two.

Genoa's recent form tells a different story. They have won one of their last five, losing three. The most recent match was a 2-0 Serie A defeat at Napoli, and their pre-season results included a heavy 10-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth in a friendly. Their sole win in that period came against Ascoli in the Coppa Italia, a 4-1 victory, and they also beat Leicester City 1-0 in pre-season. Genoa scored six goals and conceded 14 across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in Serie A on January 30, 2026, when Lazio won 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Lazio have won four and Genoa none, with one result not producing a Lazio victory only in terms of goal margin. Lazio have scored 12 goals and conceded two across those five matches, including a 3-0 home win in October 2024 and back-to-back clean-sheet victories at the Ferraris in September 2025 and April 2025.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Lazio sit ninth and Genoa are seventeenth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs Genoa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: