Serie A - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and AC Milan will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Lazio vs AC Milan is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Telemundo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock. Streaming options are listed below.

Lazio host AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in what is a genuine test for both sides in the early weeks of the Serie A 2026/27 season.

Gennaro Gattuso's side arrive in strong form, having won all three of their opening league fixtures. Three wins from three puts Lazio in third place, and their momentum makes the Olimpico a difficult venue to visit right now.

Milan come into this match sitting fifth, with two wins and a draw from their opening three games. Ruben Amorim's team drew 1-1 at Juventus in their most recent outing, a result that reflects the fine margins at the top of the table.

One subplot worth watching is the continued absence of Christian Pulisic, who has not featured in any of Milan's first three league games. The American has yet to make his seasonal debut, and his status remains a talking point around Amorim's squad management.

Samuel Chukwueze, by contrast, has emerged as a genuine option on Milan's left flank after returning from his loan spell at Fulham. The Nigerian winger has won over the coaching staff and is expected to start here.

For Lazio, the injury list is long, but their results have not shown it. Gattuso has found ways to win without several key names, and his side will back themselves to extend their perfect start.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Lazio vs AC Milan live.

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lazio head into this match with a significant number of absentees. Adam Marusic, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Patric, Danilo Cataldi, Alessio Furlanetto, Luca Pellegrini, and Andrea Pinamonti are all ruled out through injury. Gattuso's projected XI includes Christos Mandas in goal, with Nuno Tavares, Romano Floriani Mussolini, Oliver Provstgaard, and Danilho Doekhi in defence, Kenneth Taylor, Davide Frattesi, and Reda Belahyane in midfield, and Mattia Zaccagni, Tijjani Noslin, and Gustav Isaksen in attack.

Milan are without Warren Bondo and Mario Gila through injury, but there are no suspensions. Amorim's projected XI lines up with Mike Maignan in goal, Koni De Winter, Sankhoun Diawara, and Strahinja Pavlovic in defence, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan, and Yunus Musah in midfield, and Alexis Saelemaekers, Diego Moreira, and Goncalo Ramos in attack.

Form

Lazio have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Mantova in the Coppa Italia. In Serie A, they have been flawless, beating Udinese 2-1 away, Genoa 1-0, and Bologna 1-0. They have scored four goals and conceded one across those three league wins.

Milan's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Juventus in Serie A, following wins over Venezia (2-0) and Torino (2-1) in the league. Across their five matches, Milan have scored eight goals and conceded five, with their only defeat a 3-0 pre-season loss to Chelsea.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides was a Serie A fixture in March 2026, which Lazio won 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lazio have won three, Milan have won one, and one match ended in a draw. The two sides have met in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia during this run, with Lazio also winning the Coppa Italia fixture 1-0 in December 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Lazio sit third and AC Milan are fifth after the opening rounds of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lazio vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: