Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 21 Sept 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Lanus and Estudiantes will kick off at Sep 21, 2026, 8:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Lanus vs Estudiantes are listed below. US-based viewers can watch via Fanatiz or ViX.

Lanus host Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional, with Mauricio Pellegrino's side looking to build on a strong recent run and tighten their grip on a top-half position.

Lanus arrive into this fixture with momentum. Back-to-back league wins, including a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Riestra and a 1-0 win against Defensa y Justicia, have lifted the mood at the club after a difficult mid-season spell.

Estudiantes come in off the back of a winning run that stretches across two competitions. Alexander Medina's side beat Corinthians 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores before that, and their form across five matches has been among the more consistent in the division.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds an extra layer of interest. Lanus won the last meeting 1-0 when Estudiantes hosted them in March 2026, and the two clubs have split results fairly evenly across their recent encounters.

For Pellegrino, this is a chance to cement Lanus's position in the upper half of the Clausura Group A table. Estudiantes, sitting above them in the same group, will want to protect that advantage and keep the pressure on the sides ahead of them.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Lanus vs Estudiantes, including live stream options, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Lanus vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pellegrino takes charge of Lanus with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

For Estudiantes, Alexander Medina also has no reported absentees listed in the current data. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Lanus have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 win over Deportivo Riestra, which followed a 1-0 victory against Defensa y Justicia. They also drew 1-1 with Argentinos Juniors during that run. Pellegrino's side have scored six goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, with back-to-back wins giving the squad a timely lift.

Estudiantes have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across the Copa Libertadores and Liga Profesional. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over Corinthians on September 17, which built on a 2-1 Liga Profesional victory over Club Atletico Platense. Medina's side also drew 1-1 with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores earlier in the run. Estudiantes scored four goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, with three unbeaten results to close out the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional in March 2026, when Estudiantes hosted Lanus and lost 1-0. Before that, Lanus won 2-1 at home against Estudiantes in May 2024, while Estudiantes claimed a 2-1 away win in the Copa de la Liga Profesional in April 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lanus hold three wins to Estudiantes' one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Estudiantes sit above Lanus in 11th and 8th place respectively, meaning the visitors arrive with a slight positional edge that Pellegrino's side will be eager to overturn. In the Apertura Group A, Estudiantes lead the table in first place while Lanus sit fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lanus vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: