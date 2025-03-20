How to watch today's Kansas State vs Fairfield NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas State vs Fairfield NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 19 Kansas State (26-7, 14-6 Big 12) is set to square off against Fairfield (28-4, 22-1 MAAC) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats secured a No. 5 seed in the Spokane Regional after wrapping up conference play with a 13-5 record in the Big 12. They stumbled down the stretch, dropping four of their last six games with star center Ayoka Lee sidelined, but her return provides a major boost for their postseason push. On the other hand, Fairfield dominated the MAAC, suffering just one conference loss en route to a tournament title, punctuated by a dominant win over Quinnipiac.

Kansas State knows firsthand how dangerous March can be. Last season, the Wildcats—then a No. 4 seed—were eliminated at home by No. 5 Colorado in the second round. This time around, they hope to flip the script and set up a potential showdown with No. 4 seed Kentucky—but first, they must handle business against a tricky Fairfield roster.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Kansas State vs Fairfield NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Kansas State vs Fairfield: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats and the Stags will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Kansas State vs Fairfield on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Stags on:

TV Channel: ESPNW

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Kansas State Wildcats team news & key performers

Kansas State received a significant boost ahead of the NCAA Tournament, as star center Ayoka Lee—the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year—is set to make her long-awaited return after a two-month absence due to foot injuries. Lee, who has been practicing at full speed since last Thursday, remains the Wildcats' leading scorer with 15.5 points per game while also pacing the team in rebounds with 6.1 per contest.

Meanwhile, Serena Sundell, Kansas State's floor general, has been a key playmaker all season. She ranks second on the team in scoring at 13.6 points per game and leads the Big 12 in assists, dishing out an impressive 7.1 per contest. Sundell emphasized that the Wildcats are embracing the challenge of playing on Kentucky’s home court, with hopes of advancing beyond the opening rounds.

Fairfield Stags team news & key performers

On the other side, Fairfield brings an efficient offense to the table, averaging 72.9 points per game while boasting an impressive 18.9-point scoring margin over opponents. Meghan Andersen leads the way for the Stags, averaging 15.1 points per game, while Kaety L'Amoreaux has contributed 9.8 points per contest over the last 10 games.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage