How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for French Open 2025 Semifinal

Friday's French Open action promises fireworks, with two heavyweight semifinals set to light up the men's draw. Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz squares off against an in-form Lorenzo Musetti, while the headline act sees all-time legend Novak Djokovic lock horns with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner—a true clash of eras.

Sinner has breezed through the Parisian clay without dropping a set and kept that streak alive with a composed yet thrilling straight-sets win over surprise quarterfinalist Alexander Bublik.

The Kazakh, unseeded but fearless, made an unexpected deep run, but Sinner’s blend of firepower and poise proved too much. The top-ranked Italian showed why he’s the man to beat this year.

Later, it was the turn of Djokovic, the wily veteran and 24-time Grand Slam champ, who faced off against Germany’s Alexander Zverev. The third seed came out swinging and snatched the opening set, but Djokovic, ever the tactician, adjusted swiftly.

From there, it was vintage Novak—methodical, relentless, and clinical—as he turned the tide and clinched the match in four sets to punch his ticket to yet another Grand Slam semifinal.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025 semifinal date, start time

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Category: Men's Singles

Men's Singles Venue: Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: TBD

Novak Djokovic will continue his French Open title push against Jack Sinner, with their last-four clash at Court Philippe Chatrier penciled in for Friday, June 6, 2025. The exact start time details are yet to be confirmed.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic live on TV & online

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Jannik Sinner French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs Arthur Rinderknech {6-4, 6-3, 7-5}

vs Arthur Rinderknech {6-4, 6-3, 7-5} Second round: vs Richard Gasquet {6-3, 6-0, 6-4}

vs Richard Gasquet {6-3, 6-0, 6-4} Third round: vs Jiri Lehecka {6-0, 6-1, 6-2}

vs Jiri Lehecka {6-0, 6-1, 6-2} Round of 16: vs Andrey Rublev {6-1, 6-3, 6-4}

vs Andrey Rublev {6-1, 6-3, 6-4} Quarterfinal: vs Alexander Bublik {6-1, 7-5, 6-0}

Novak Djokovic French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs Mackenzie McDonald {6-3, 6-3, 6-3}

vs Mackenzie McDonald {6-3, 6-3, 6-3} Second round: vs Corentin Moutet {6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1)}

vs Corentin Moutet {6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1)} Third round: vs Filip Misolic {6-3, 6-4, 6-2}

vs Filip Misolic {6-3, 6-4, 6-2} Round of 16: vs Cameron Norrie {6-2, 6-3, 6-2}

vs Cameron Norrie {6-2, 6-3, 6-2} Quarterfinal: vs Alexander Zverev {6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6}

