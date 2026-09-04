Serie A - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and SSC Napoli will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Inter vs Napoli is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Inter host Napoli at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Saturday, September 5, in the third round of the Serie A 2026/27 season. The reigning champions welcome one of the division's most decorated clubs to San Siro in what shapes up as an early test of title credentials on both sides.

Inter arrive in fine form under Cristian Chivu, who guided the club to the Scudetto and Coppa Italia in his first full season in charge. Six points from six in the league so far, with five goals scored and none conceded in competitive action, underlines just how settled this side already looks.

Napoli's start has been more turbulent. Massimiliano Allegri's side opened with a 2-0 win at Genoa but then fell to a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Como on matchday two, a result that leaves them with three points and sitting tenth in the table heading into this trip north.

The loss at the Maradona exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Allegri will need to address quickly. Rasmus Hoejlund equalised for Napoli before Anastasios Douvikas restored Como's lead, and even the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne could not rescue a point. Napoli need a response, and they need it at one of the hardest venues in the division.

Inter's midfield engine room remains the envy of Serie A. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal in the 1-0 win at Cagliari on matchday two, and the combination of Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Petar Sucic gives Chivu's side control in the areas that matter most.

For Napoli, the absence of Scott McTominay adds a significant physical dimension to their midfield problem. The Scotland international underwent a cardiac procedure this week, and the club's medical staff have indicated his return could take longer than initially expected, a blow that reshapes Allegri's options considerably.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Inter vs Napoli live, including TV channel and live stream information, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Inter vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter head into the match with just one confirmed absentee. Djed Spence is sidelined through injury, but Chivu otherwise has a full complement to choose from. The projected XI sees Josep Martinez in goal, with a back three of Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Benjamin Pavard. Nicolo Barella, Luis Henrique, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Petar Sucic are named in midfield, with Federico Dimarco providing width. Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Pio Esposito lead the attack.

Napoli travel to Milan without four players. Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci, and Benoit Badiashile are all listed as injured, while Scott McTominay is also out following his recent cardiac procedure, with his recovery timeline uncertain. Allegri's projected starting eleven has Alex Meret in goal, a back four of Mathias Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, and Rafa Marin, with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, and Billy Gilmour in midfield. Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hoejlund, and Noa Lang are named in attack. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against AC Milan. In Serie A, they have been perfect: a 4-1 home win over Monza on the opening day was followed by a 1-0 away victory at Cagliari, with Calhanoglu scoring the decisive goal in the ninth minute. Across those two competitive league matches, Inter have scored five goals and conceded none.

Napoli's recent record is more mixed. They have won three of their last five in all competitions, drawing once and losing once. The most recent result was the 1-2 home defeat against Como in Serie A, which followed a 2-0 win at Genoa on matchday one. In pre-season, Napoli beat Aris Thessaloniki 6-2 but could only draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo. The Como defeat is their only Serie A loss so far, but it came with defensive errors and raised questions about consistency at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Giuseppe Meazza on January 11, 2026, in Serie A. Before that, Napoli beat Inter 3-1 at home in October 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters between the sides, Napoli have won twice, Inter once, and two matches have ended in draws, with goals scored in every game.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Inter sit second and Napoli are tenth after the opening two rounds of the 2026/27 season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: