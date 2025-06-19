How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Porto FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Miami CF and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami and Porto are both hunting their first win in the Club World Cup as they prepare to square off on Thursday night.

The Herons opened the tournament with a cagey 0-0 draw against Al Ahly, while Porto were also frustrated in their Group A debut, playing out a stalemate with Palmeiras. With both sides sitting on a single point, there’s everything to play for in what promises to be a pivotal clash.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs FC Porto online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Porto will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Inter Miami CF vs FC Porto kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Porto will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Oscar Ustari rolled back the years with a series of superb stops in Miami's opener, keeping Al Ahly at bay. Lionel Messi nearly snatched a dramatic late winner, but his curling effort in stoppage time skimmed just wide, leaving the home crowd on edge.

Now, with qualification hopes hanging in the balance, Javier Mascherano's men will need to raise the bar and deliver one of their strongest showings yet if they're to topple a seasoned Porto side and leap to the top of the group.

FC Porto team news

As for Porto, their goalless draw against Palmeiras marked their return to competitive action since wrapping up third place in Liga Portugal. Having finished behind Sporting and Benfica last season, the club turned to Martin Anselmi in January. The Argentine tactician, formerly at Cruz Azul, has posted a solid 10-4-5 record since taking the reins.

Up front, Porto boasts a dangerous trio in Samu Aghehowa, creative engine Fábio Vieira, and promising youngster Rodrigo Mora, players more than capable of unlocking Miami's backline if given time and space.

