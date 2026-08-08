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Leagues Cup
team-logoInter Miami CF
team-logoMonterrey
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Inter Miami CF
Monterrey
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Monterrey will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to the entire 2026 Leagues Cup. A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year and covers every match in the tournament with no blackouts. New subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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Inter Miami CF and Monterrey meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with Lionel Messi's side looking to build on an encouraging opening-round performance against Liga MX opposition once again.

Miami opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Atletico de San Luis, a match in which Messi scored twice and added an assist on his first start since Argentina's World Cup run ended in July. The 39-year-old looked sharp, and Inter Miami's attacking output — four goals despite Luis Suarez serving a tournament-wide suspension — will have caught the attention of Rayados.

Monterrey arrive at this fixture having lost their opening Leagues Cup match 2-1 to Orlando City. Matias Almeyda's side showed enough in that defeat to suggest they are competitive, but a second consecutive loss would leave their tournament hopes in serious trouble. Rayados have the pedigree for cross-confederation football and will not be short of motivation.

The Leagues Cup format guarantees MLS versus Liga MX clashes throughout the group phase, with the top four clubs from each regional table advancing to the quarterfinals. Both sides know the stakes clearly.

In the Leagues Cup standings, Inter Miami currently sit 7th while Monterrey are placed 26th, making this a match that carries considerably more urgency for the Mexican side.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey lineups

4-4-2
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Formation
Monterrey crest
Monterrey
MON
3-4-3
34R. Rios Novo4F. Mura32N. Allen16Micael17I. Fray7R. De Paul42Y. Bright8T. Segovia5Casemiro56D. Pinter54L. Delinois22L. Cardenas4V. Guzman19A. Aceves13C. Salcedo17J. Corona10L. Orellano8O. Torres25O. Pineda9D. Rossi99H. Cuypers7L. Ocampos
Monterrey crest
Monterrey
MON
4-4-2
Inter Miami CF

Starting XI

Monterrey

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Hoyos
  • M. Almeyda

Inter Miami are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos for this Leagues Cup fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released. It is worth noting that Luis Suarez is serving a tournament-wide suspension and was absent for Miami's opening win over Atletico de San Luis. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Monterrey head coach Matias Almeyda has similarly not confirmed a squad list or probable lineup at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided for Rayados. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

MIA

MIA - Form

PHI
W6-4
CHI
W3-2
MTL
W0-1
COL
D2-2
SAN
W4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
MON

MON - Form

SAN
L3-0
SAN
W3-2
NEC
L2-1
ATL
W0-2
ORL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter Miami have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-2 Leagues Cup win over Atletico de San Luis on August 5, a result in which Messi scored twice on his first start since the World Cup. Before that, Miami drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew in MLS on August 2, then won 1-0 away at CF Montreal and edged Chicago Fire 3-2. Their most expansive result in the run was a 6-4 win over Philadelphia Union. Across the five matches, Miami scored 16 goals and conceded 12, pointing to a side that creates freely but carries defensive risk.

Monterrey have recorded two wins, one loss, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Leagues Cup loss to Orlando City on August 5. Before that, Rayados beat Atlas 2-0 in Liga MX on August 2, a result that provided confidence before the tournament began. They also defeated Santos Laguna 3-2 but suffered a 2-1 Liga MX defeat to Necaxa and a heavy 3-0 loss to Santos Laguna earlier in the run. Almeyda's side scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Inter Miami CFDrawMonterrey
0
0
2
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Monterrey badge
Monterrey
MON
3
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1
FT
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
1
Monterrey badge
Monterrey
MON
2
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2


The two clubs have met twice in recent memory, both times in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The most recent encounter came on April 11, 2024, when Monterrey beat Inter Miami 3-1 at home. A week earlier, on April 4, 2024, Monterrey won 2-1 at Inter Miami's ground. Rayados won both legs of that tie, taking a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
220052+36
W
W
5
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
211032+14
D
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
211021+14
D
W
7
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
8
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
9
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
110042+23
W
10
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
11
TolucaTolucaTOL
110030+33
W
12
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
13
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
14
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
110020+23
W
15
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
16
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
17
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
18
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
10101102
W
19
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
10101101
L
20
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
21
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
22
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
23
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
24
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
25
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
26
MonterreyMonterreyMON
100112-10
L
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
200214-30
L
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-08T23:59:27.000Z

In the 2026 Leagues Cup table, Inter Miami CF sit 7th while Monterrey are placed 26th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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