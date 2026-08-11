Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 12 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Leon will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Inter Miami CF vs Leon is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to the entire 2026 Leagues Cup. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Inter Miami CF host Leon in the Leagues Cup, with both clubs needing a strong result as the group stage reaches its decisive phase. The fixture pits an MLS side under real pressure against a Liga MX outfit that has impressed in the early rounds of the tournament.

Inter Miami arrive at this match in a difficult position. Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side lost their most recent Leagues Cup outing 2-1 to Monterrey, a result that has put their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy. The club that many tipped as tournament favorites now face the prospect of an early exit.

The situation is made more complicated by the absence of Lionel Messi, who has stepped away from the squad following the death of his father, Jorge. It is a significant loss for Miami both on and off the pitch, and the team will need others to step up at a critical moment.

Leon arrive in far better shape. Ignacio Ambriz's side have won their two previous Leagues Cup matches, beating Nashville SC and Orlando City, and a third win would confirm their place in the knockout rounds. The Panzas Verdes have carried the form of a team that believes it can go deep in this competition.

That confidence is not without foundation. Leon's Leagues Cup wins have come on the road against MLS opposition, and they head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches across all competitions. They are a side with genuine momentum.

For Inter Miami, this is effectively a must-win game. A defeat would almost certainly end their Leagues Cup campaign and represent a significant underperformance from a squad built to compete at the highest level of this tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami CF vs Leon live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leon head coach Ignacio Ambriz has similarly not confirmed a squad list or probable lineup at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visitors. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Inter Miami have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Leagues Cup defeat to Monterrey on August 9. Before that, Miami beat Atletico de San Luis 4-2 in the Leagues Cup on August 5, then drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew in MLS, won 1-0 away at CF Montreal, and edged Chicago Fire 3-2. The side has shown it can score freely, but defensive lapses have cost them points across the run.

Leon have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Leagues Cup win over Orlando City on August 8. Before that, they beat Nashville SC 1-0 in the Leagues Cup on August 6 and defeated Pachuca 1-0 in Liga MX on August 2. Their two defeats came against Tijuana and Atlas in Liga MX. Leon have conceded in each of their last five matches but have shown the ability to grind out results on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Inter Miami CF and Leon is available from the last five meetings. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs in recent memory.

Standings

In the 2026 Leagues Cup table, Inter Miami CF currently sit 15th while Leon are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: