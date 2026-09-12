Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 13 Sept 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Independiente and San Lorenzo will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Independiente vs San Lorenzo is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Independiente host San Lorenzo in the Liga Profesional, with both sides arriving at this fixture in need of points after difficult recent runs.

Jadson Viera's Independiente sit sixth in Clausura Group A but have taken just one point from their last two league outings. A 3-0 defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza on August 30 was the low point of a run that has exposed defensive problems Viera has yet to fix.

San Lorenzo arrive with some momentum. Nestor Gorosito's side beat Talleres 1-0 in their most recent outing on September 5, a result that interrupted an otherwise inconsistent run. They currently sit ninth in the Clausura Group A standings.

Gorosito has not been able to string results together consistently, with San Lorenzo's campaign featuring defeats to Huracan and Instituto alongside that encouraging win over Talleres. The away side will be looking to build on that result.

Independiente have history on their side at home. Their head-to-head record against San Lorenzo in recent Liga Profesional meetings gives them reason for confidence, though San Lorenzo have shown they are capable of winning away from home.

Both coaches will demand a response. Viera needs a home win to arrest Independiente's slide, while Gorosito will want to show the Talleres result was the start of something rather than an isolated bright spot.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente vs San Lorenzo, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente vs San Lorenzo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jadson Viera takes charge of Independiente for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Nestor Gorosito leads San Lorenzo into this match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and a projected XI has yet to be announced. Further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Independiente have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga Profesional win over Central Cordoba de Santiago on September 6, which followed a 3-0 defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza on August 30. A 1-3 away win at Lanus on August 17 stands as their other positive result in the run. Independiente have scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

San Lorenzo have one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Talleres on September 5, ending a run that included a 1-0 defeat to Instituto on September 1. Earlier in the sequence, they beat Union 1-0 and lost 2-0 to Huracan. San Lorenzo have scored three goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-2 when San Lorenzo hosted Independiente in the Liga Profesional on May 2, 2026, with Independiente claiming the win away from home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Independiente hosted San Lorenzo in September 2025. Across the last five recorded Liga Profesional meetings, Independiente hold the stronger record, with San Lorenzo yet to win in that sequence.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Independiente sit sixth and San Lorenzo are ninth. In the Apertura Group A, Independiente are fifth and San Lorenzo are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente vs San Lorenzo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: