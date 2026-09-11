Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 12 Sept 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Independiente Rivadavia and Aldosivi will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 1:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Rivadavia vs Aldosivi in the United States are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX are both carrying this Liga Profesional fixture.

Independiente Rivadavia host Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional, with Alfredo Berti's side looking to respond after a home defeat to River Plate in their most recent outing.

Rivadavia came into that game on the back of back-to-back wins, including a 3-1 victory over Racing Club and a Copa Argentina success against this same Aldosivi side. The loss to River was a setback, but their position in the table reflects a team with genuine quality across the squad.

Aldosivi arrive under significant pressure. Israel Damonte's side have lost three of their last five matches and have not managed to string results together at any point in recent weeks.

Their only bright spot in that run was a 3-1 win over Banfield on September 5, but defeats to Argentinos Juniors, Union, and a Copa Argentina loss to Rivadavia themselves tell a more difficult story.

Rivadavia sit eighth in the Clausura Group B table and lead the Apertura Group B standings, giving them a strong platform to push on. Aldosivi are 14th in both tables and need points urgently.

The two sides met as recently as August 26 in the Copa Argentina, with Rivadavia winning 2-0 away at Aldosivi. That result will weigh on the visitors as they travel to face the same opposition again.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Aldosivi live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Aldosivi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente Rivadavia are managed by Alfredo Berti. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Aldosivi head into this fixture under Israel Damonte. As with Rivadavia, no specific injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Independiente Rivadavia have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to River Plate in the Liga Profesional. Before that, they beat Racing Club 3-1 and won 2-0 away at Aldosivi in the Copa Argentina. Across the five matches, Rivadavia scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Aldosivi have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Banfield in the Liga Profesional on September 5. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Argentinos Juniors and fell 3-1 to Union, with a goalless draw against Tigre the only other point in the run. Aldosivi scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 26, 2026, when Rivadavia won 2-0 away at Aldosivi in the Copa Argentina. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in the Liga Profesional on May 3, 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Aldosivi have won two and Rivadavia three, with the most recent Liga Profesional encounter at Aldosivi's ground ending 3-1 in the home side's favour in November 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, Independiente Rivadavia sit eighth while Aldosivi are 14th. In the Apertura Group B table, Rivadavia lead in first place, with Aldosivi again in 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Aldosivi today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: