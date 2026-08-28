Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 29 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Huracan and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Huracan vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms offer live streaming access to the Liga Profesional.

Huracan host Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional, with both sides needing a result to improve their standing in Group B.

Diego Martinez's side have been inconsistent of late, collecting just one win from their last five league outings. A 2-0 victory over San Lorenzo in early August remains their brightest moment in that stretch.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto arrive in difficult form. Ruben Forestello's team have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors in late July.

Huracan sit ninth in the Clausura Group B standings, while Estudiantes occupy twelfth place. Points are tight enough that this fixture carries real weight for both clubs.

The only previous meeting in this dataset ended 2-0 to Estudiantes on home soil back in February, giving the visitors a reason for confidence despite their current run.

For details on how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live, read on.

How to watch Huracan vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Huracan are managed by Diego Martinez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are under the charge of Ruben Forestello, and similarly, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been provided at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Huracan have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Deportivo Riestra on August 23. Earlier in the run, they beat San Lorenzo 2-0 away from home, though losses to Sarmiento (2-0) and Independiente Rivadavia (2-1) show a side that has struggled for consistency. Huracan have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have taken one draw and suffered three defeats in their last five league games, with their most recent match a 0-0 stalemate against San Lorenzo on August 21. Their heaviest loss in that period was a 3-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors on July 29. The visitors have scored just one goal while conceding five across those five matches, underlining their difficulties in front of goal.





Head-to-Head Record





The only meeting between these two sides in the provided dataset came on February 26, 2026, when Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto beat Huracan 2-0 at home in the Liga Profesional. That result gives Estudiantes the sole win on record between the clubs from recent history.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Huracan sit ninth and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are twelfth. The Apertura Group B table shows Huracan in seventh place and Estudiantes in fifteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Huracan vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: