How to watch today's Hong Kong vs Manchester United friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Hong Kong and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United's end-of-season tour rolls into Hong Kong, where they're set to face the host nation in their latest stop on the club's Far East commercial showcase.

After a gruelling campaign, the last thing most players want is to be shuttled across continents for exhibition matches. But this trip is less about tactics and trophies, and more about shirt sales, photo ops, and shaking hands, with fans desperate to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars in the flesh.

The tour didn't exactly get off to a flying start. United suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All Stars in Malaysia on Wednesday, and there’s barely time to reset before their next test just two days later.

Unlike their previous opponents—an all-star mix from Southeast Asia—Hong Kong's national side will bring more cohesion and familiarity to the pitch, having played together in multiple international campaigns. They'll be fired up to land a famous result and pile further pressure on Ruben Amorim, whose squad has already come under fire after that early setback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hong Kong vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live and exclusively on MUTV, Manchester United's official TV channel. Fans can sign up through the club's website or mobile app to catch all the action.

Once the final whistle blows, free highlights will be available across United's official site, social media pages, and YouTube. For minute-by-minute updates and in-game coverage, be sure to follow along on GOAL's Live Match Centre!

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hong Kong vs Manchester United kick-off time

The friendly between Hong Kong and Man United will be played at the Hong Kong Stadium in Hong Kong.

It will kick off at 8:00 am ET or 5:00 am PT on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Team news & squads

Hong Kong team news

Hong Kong, meanwhile, will lean on familiarity and homegrown experience. All but one of their 24-man squad play domestically, with the exception of Michael Udebuluzor, who turns out for VfR Mannheim in Germany's fifth tier.

Wong Wai, the seasoned forward from Lee Man FC, brings the most experience with 55 caps and should be involved in attack. Another attacking option is Everton Camargo, the Brazilian-born winger with a sharp eye for goal, he's bagged nine in just 17 international outings.

French-born Raphael Merkies, currently with Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Taishan, adds another layer of threat out wide. He found the net in their recent win over Macau and could cause United's backline a few problems.

Manchester United team news

Ruben Amorim raised a few eyebrows midweek by leaving both Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho on the bench—two players heavily linked with exits from Old Trafford this summer.

While both are expected to get minutes in Hong Kong, Harry Maguire, Andre Onana, and Diogo Dalot are set to be rested. Given the tight turnaround between fixtures, Amorim is likely to shuffle the pack heavily again, with exciting youngster Chido Obi potentially leading the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links