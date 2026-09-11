Serie A - Game Week 27 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Gremio and Vasco da Gama will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Gremio vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gremio host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine consequences for both clubs at the wrong end of the table. Luis Castro's side sit 15th and will be looking to build on their recent cup momentum, while Vasco arrive in 17th place and desperate to pull away from the relegation zone.

Gremio come into this match off a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Vitoria, a result that stalled the form they had built through back-to-back wins over Chapecoense and Internacional in cup competition. Castro's squad has shown it can score freely, but consistency in the league has been harder to find.

Vasco's situation is more pressing. Pedro Emanuel's side are fighting on two fronts, with their Copa Sudamericana campaign adding fixtures to an already congested schedule. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Santa Fe in Group G, which followed a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Fluminense.

The away side has shown resilience in patches. Wins over Cruzeiro and Vitoria in recent weeks demonstrated that Vasco can pick up points, but their league position tells a harder story. Every point from here carries weight.

Gremio have not beaten Vasco in their most recent head-to-head meeting, a 2-1 Serie A defeat in March 2026 when the sides met at Vasco's ground. A home win here would do more than lift Gremio up the table — it would send a message about their survival credentials.

With both clubs separated by just two places and a narrow points margin, this is the kind of match that can define a season. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gremio vs Vasco da Gama live.

How to watch Gremio vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gremio are managed by Luis Castro for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of kick-off, and no probable starting XI has been announced. Updates will be added as they become available.

Vasco da Gama head into the match under Pedro Emanuel. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest team news.

Form

Gremio have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Vitoria on September 7, though they had won back-to-back matches before that run — a 3-1 cup victory over Internacional and a 3-1 Serie A win over Chapecoense. Across those five matches, Gremio scored seven goals and conceded six.

Vasco da Gama have won three and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Copa Sudamericana draw with Santa Fe on September 8, which followed a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Fluminense. Earlier in the run, Vasco beat Vitoria 2-0 in cup competition and defeated Cruzeiro 3-1 in the league. Vasco scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on March 22, 2026, when Vasco da Gama beat Gremio 2-1 at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Vasco have won three and Gremio two, with the sides also sharing a 1-1 draw in July 2025. Gremio's most recent victory in the sequence came in November 2025, a 2-0 home win.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Gremio sit 15th while Vasco da Gama are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: