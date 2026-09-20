LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 08:00 Coliseum

Today's game between Getafe and Malaga will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 8:00 AM.

Getafe vs Malaga is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Getafe host Malaga at the Coliseum in a LaLiga fixture that carries real urgency for both sides. With Getafe sitting 16th and Malaga rooted to the foot of the table in 20th, this is a meeting between two clubs desperate to move away from the wrong end of the standings.

Pepe Bordalas has had a difficult start to the season. Getafe have won just once in their last five competitive matches, and a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis last time out made it three losses in five. The hosts have shown they can grind out results — back-to-back draws against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo show some defensive resilience — but they need more.

Malaga arrive in no better shape. Juan Funes's side have failed to win any of their last five matches, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats. A 1-3 loss to Villarreal last weekend was a blow, and earlier results against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid underlined the gap between Malaga and the division's stronger sides.

Both clubs are separated by just four places in the table, and the gap in points is narrow enough that a win here could shift the picture at the bottom considerably. Neither side can afford to drop further behind.

For Getafe, playing at the Coliseum offers a chance to bank three points in front of their own supporters. For Malaga, a positive result on the road would provide a much-needed lift after a run that has offered little to celebrate.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Getafe vs Malaga live.

How to watch Getafe vs Malaga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bordalas is without several players for this fixture. Christantus Uche, Kiko, Abdelkabir Abqar, Juanmi, and Ramon Terrats are all listed as injured, while Mario Martin serves a suspension. The projected XI for Getafe lines up as: David Soria; Zaid Abner Romero, Nemanja Gudelj, Djene, Johan Mojica; Andres Garcia, Sebastian Boselli, Francho Serrano, Orel Mangala; Martin Satriano, Enes Unal.

Funes faces an equally stretched squad on the road. Diego Murillo, Julen Lobete, Aaron Ochoa, Moussa Diarra, Jens-Lys Cajuste, and Adam Aznou are all unavailable through injury, with no suspensions reported. Malaga's projected XI reads: Alfonso Herrero; Juan Berrocal, Rafita, Angel Recio, Jose Salinas; Pablo Martinez, David Larrubia, Dani Lorenzo, Izan Merino; Adrian Nino, Chupe.

Form

Getafe have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis, and they also fell 2-1 to Partizan Beograd in Conference League Qualification. The draws against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo — both finishing 1-1 — gave them something to build on, though they have scored just four goals and conceded four across the five fixtures.

Malaga have gone winless across their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-3 loss at Villarreal, and they were beaten 4-0 by Real Madrid earlier in the run. The draws against Celta Vigo, Levante, and Deportivo de A Coruna suggest Malaga can hold their own at times, but they have scored just three goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on May 19, 2018, when Getafe beat Malaga 1-0 away from home. Across the last five recorded meetings, Malaga hold three wins to Getafe's two, with Malaga winning 3-0 and 3-2 in their two home fixtures during that period.

Standings

In the LaLiga table, Getafe sit 16th while Malaga are 20th, with both sides firmly in the bottom half and looking to create distance from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Malaga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: