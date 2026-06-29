Watch Germany vs Paraguay on your mobile phone: Best FIFA World Cup 2026 live stream apps

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage has officially arrived, and the stakes could not be higher. Today, four-time world champions Germany lock horns with a fiercely resilient Paraguay squad in a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium.

Julian Nagelsmann's side topped Group E, but they are looking to bounce back rapidly after a shocking -1 group-stage finale loss to Ecuador. Meanwhile, Paraguay scraped their way through a chaotic group phase to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams. Led by the creative threats of Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso, the South Americans are entirely capable of orchestrating a massive upset if Germany's defense falls asleep.

If you are stuck at work, commuting, or away from a TV when the opening whistle blows at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT, you don't have to miss a single second of the drama. Streaming the entire match right from your smartphone is incredibly easy.

App Platform Broadcast Language Free Trial? Best For Fubo iOS & Android English & Spanish Yes Cord-cutters wanting complete coverage Peacock iOS & Android Spanish No Budget-friendly Spanish broadcast FOX Sports App iOS & Android English No (Requires provider) Fans with an existing TV plan

Best World Cup Streaming Apps

Fubo (Complete Package)

Fubo

If you want a premium, high-definition viewing experience with maximum flexibility, the Fubo app is your gold standard. It carries both FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish), allowing you to flip back and forth between commentary styles.

Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers. If you find yourself unexpectedly stranded away from a television at kickoff, it’s the quickest legal way to get the game up and running for free. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

FOX Sports App (The Direct Route)

If you already pay for a traditional cable provider, satellite, or a live-TV streaming subscription, downloading the official FOX Sports app is a no-brainer.

You bypass any third-party middleman and get the native English broadcast feed direct from the tournament's official US home. You just need to log in with your active provider credentials. Available on iOS and Android.

Peacock (The Budget-Friendly Choice)

Peacock

For viewers who prefer the unparalleled passion of Spanish-language commentary, NBC's Peacock app will be streaming Telemundo's complete live coverage of the knockout match.

It is an incredibly cost-effective option compared to full cable-replacement packages. Plus, the Peacock mobile interface is heavily optimized for live sports tracking. Available on iOS and Android.