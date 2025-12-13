How to watch today's Everton Women vs Arsenal Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal will be looking to head into the Women's Super League winter pause on a high when they travel to Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners took a little time to hit their stride this season, but last weekend’s victory over Liverpool helped steady the ship. That result has them breathing down the necks of the leading pack, sitting just a point shy of the top three and only two behind second-placed Chelsea.

Still, they’ll be wary of taking anything for granted at Walton Hall Park. Everton turned heads with a stunning away win at Chelsea last Sunday, a result that will have injected plenty of belief into the squad. That upset has lifted the Toffees to ninth in the standings heading into the break, and they’ll be keen to build on that momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Everton and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live on ESPN Select and ESPN App.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Walton Hall Park

The WSL match between Everton and Arsenal will be played at Walton Hall Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 4:00 am PT / 7:00 am ET on Saturday, December 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton Women vs Arsenal Women Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Soerensen Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Slegers

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Everton Women team news

While that eye-catching result earned plenty of plaudits, the Toffees' head coach knows full well there is still unfinished business, with his side yet to register a league victory at their new historic home.

Everton will take encouragement from the return of full-back Maz Pacheco, but the arrival of Renee Slegers' Arsenal outfit represents a daunting challenge. Even so, Sorensen believes his players are up to the task, especially after the confidence-boosting display they produced at Kingsmeadow last weekend.

Arsenal Women team news

Both Jenna Nighswonger and Laia Codina are still shaking off slight fitness concerns, with Codina a step closer to full recovery. However, head coach Slegers confirmed in her pre-match media briefing that the remainder of the squad should be good to go for the weekend’s trip north to Merseyside.

Arsenal head into the fixture sitting fourth in the Women's Super League, having suffered just one loss in their last ten outings. A big reason for that consistency has been their rock-solid back line, which ranks second-best in the division with only nine goals conceded. Much of that resilience can be credited to the growing understanding between central defenders Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley.

At the other end of the pitch, the Gunners have packed plenty of punch. Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo are both firmly among the league’s leading marksmen, ensuring goals have rarely been in short supply.

Looking ahead, Arsenal’s ambitions stretch across four competitions next year, meaning squad depth will be pushed to its limits. With quality options such as England internationals Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead, summer arrival Taylor Hynds, and experienced Australian forward Caitlin Foord, the North London side appear well stocked, but that depth will need to deliver if silverware is to follow.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links