Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Ipswich Town will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Everton vs Ipswich Town is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. Details on how to access each platform are listed below.

Everton host Ipswich Town at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that brings two sides separated by just one place in the table into direct competition.

David Moyes' side arrive on the back of a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Wolves, with Charly Alcaraz's 80th-minute strike settling a tight contest and sending the Toffees through to the next round. Three Premier League draws in their last three top-flight outings, however, show Everton have work to do if they want to turn solidity into wins.

Ipswich arrive in a more difficult position. Gary O'Neil's side were beaten 4-2 by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek, a result that continued a run of three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions. Their away form has been particularly inconsistent, with heavy losses against Manchester United and Liverpool offset by a win at Crystal Palace.

Jarrad Branthwaite is set to feature for Everton and will be a player watched closely given the reported interest from both Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 24-year-old centre-back has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League and his performance here will only add to the speculation surrounding his future.

For Ipswich, the challenge is to rediscover the form that earned them a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City earlier in the campaign. O'Neil will need a response from his squad after the midweek setback at Portman Road.

TV channel and live stream details for Everton vs Ipswich Town are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes names a projected XI of Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harrison Armstrong, Tyrique George, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Garner, Brennan Johnson, and Thierno Barry. Christian Noergaard and Merlin Roehl are both listed as injured and will play no part.

Gary O'Neil is expected to line up with Kjell Scherpen, Leif Davis, Jacob Greaves, Issa Diop, Dara O'Shea, Exequiel Palacios, Abdul Fatawu, Jack Clarke, Julio Enciso, Sasa Lukic, and Daizen Maeda. Ipswich are without Jack Taylor, Emersonn, and Azor Matusiwa through injury, with no suspensions reported for either side.

Form

Everton head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they have not lost in any of their last five outings. The Toffees drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur and 2-2 with Manchester United in the Premier League during that run, reflecting a side that is difficult to beat but has struggled to convert dominance into victories.

Ipswich have won two and lost three of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding ten. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal, and they also suffered a 5-2 loss at Manchester United and a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in that period. A 2-3 win at Crystal Palace stands as the highlight, though O'Neil's side have conceded multiple goals in three of their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 in a Premier League fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium in May 2025. Before that, Ipswich won 2-0 when the sides met at Portman Road in October 2024. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Ipswich hold two wins to Everton's one, with two draws, and the fixture has produced 11 goals in total.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit ninth while Ipswich Town are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: