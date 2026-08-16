LaLiga - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 13:00 RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Levante will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Espanyol vs Levante are listed below for viewers in the United States.

Espanyol host Levante at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides separated by just two places in the early standings.

Manolo Gonzalez's side come into the game having returned to Spain's top flight and will be looking to establish themselves at home, where the atmosphere at Cornella-El Prat can be a genuine factor.

Levante arrive under Luis Castro with a squad that has been reshuffled since their own promotion, and the Valencians will be determined to show they belong at this level.

Both clubs spent time together in the second tier in recent seasons, so there is genuine familiarity between these squads, and the players will need no introduction to what is at stake.

Espanyol carry injury concerns into the match, while Levante will be without several players and must also manage a suspension in their squad.

With both sides still building momentum after pre-season, this is the kind of fixture that can define early league trajectories.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga clash live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Espanyol vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez is without Javier Puado and Kike Garcia through injury as he names his projected XI, with Marko Dmitrovic in goal and a back line of Unai Nunez, Leandro Cabrera, Quilindschy Hartman, and Omar El Hilali. Javi Hernandez, Tyrhys Dolan, Urko Gonzalez de Zarate, and Alex Calatrava are expected in midfield, with Edu Exposito and Roberto Fernandez leading the attack.

Levante head coach Luis Castro faces a more significant absentee list, with Victor Garcia, Carlos Alvarez, and Alejandro Primo all sidelined through injury. Roger Brugue is suspended and will play no part. Mathew Ryan is set to start in goal behind a back four of Adrian De La Fuente, Aissa Mandi, Manuel Sanchez, and Nacho Perez, with the projected XI rounded out by Kareem Tunde, Jon Olasagasti, Etta Eyong, Enzo Bardeli, Hugo Sotelo, and Ivan Romero. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Espanyol head into the match on the back of a pre-season that produced one win, three draws, and one defeat across five friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Coventry City on August 8, while they drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough a week earlier. Across those five matches, Espanyol scored 11 goals and conceded 9, suggesting attacking intent but some defensive inconsistency in preparation.

Levante's pre-season record reads two wins and two losses from five matches, with one draw absent from that tally. Their last outing was a 1-0 defeat to Villarreal on August 5, though they had beaten Albacete 2-1 and Al Qadsiah 1-0 in the two matches before that. Levante scored 6 goals and conceded 5 across the five friendlies, with their results split fairly evenly.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 at the RCDE Stadium in LaLiga on April 27, 2026, while the reverse fixture in January 2026 finished 1-1 at Levante's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which span LaLiga and Segunda Division, Espanyol have the stronger record with two wins to Levante's none, with three draws completing the picture. Espanyol's most emphatic result in this run was a 4-1 win away at Levante in September 2023.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Espanyol sit eighth and Levante are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Levante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: