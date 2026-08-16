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LaLiga
team-logoEspanyol
RCDE Stadium
team-logoLevante
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Watch Espanyol vs Levante LaLiga soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Espanyol vs Levante
Espanyol
Levante
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Espanyol and Levante, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 1
RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Levante will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Espanyol vs Levante are listed below for viewers in the United States.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

ESPN Select

ESPN Select

Click here

Espanyol host Levante at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides separated by just two places in the early standings.

Manolo Gonzalez's side come into the game having returned to Spain's top flight and will be looking to establish themselves at home, where the atmosphere at Cornella-El Prat can be a genuine factor.

Levante arrive under Luis Castro with a squad that has been reshuffled since their own promotion, and the Valencians will be determined to show they belong at this level.

Both clubs spent time together in the second tier in recent seasons, so there is genuine familiarity between these squads, and the players will need no introduction to what is at stake.

Espanyol carry injury concerns into the match, while Levante will be without several players and must also manage a suspension in their squad.

With both sides still building momentum after pre-season, this is the kind of fixture that can define early league trajectories.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga clash live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Espanyol vs Levante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Espanyol vs Levante Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Formation
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
4-2-3-1
13M. Dmitrovic14U. Nunez6L. Cabrera23O. El Hilali3Q. Hartman28J. Hernandez24T. Dolan4U. Gonzalez de Zarate8E. Exposito22A. Calatrava9R. Fernandez13M. Ryan4A. De La Fuente2A. Mandi23M. Sanchez29N. Perez26K. Tunde8J. Olasagasti21Etta Eyong5H. Sotelo18E. Bardeli9I. Romero
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
4-2-3-1
Espanyol

Starting XI

Levante

Manager

  • M. Gonzalez
  • L. Castro

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez is without Javier Puado and Kike Garcia through injury as he names his projected XI, with Marko Dmitrovic in goal and a back line of Unai Nunez, Leandro Cabrera, Quilindschy Hartman, and Omar El Hilali. Javi Hernandez, Tyrhys Dolan, Urko Gonzalez de Zarate, and Alex Calatrava are expected in midfield, with Edu Exposito and Roberto Fernandez leading the attack.

Levante head coach Luis Castro faces a more significant absentee list, with Victor Garcia, Carlos Alvarez, and Alejandro Primo all sidelined through injury. Roger Brugue is suspended and will play no part. Mathew Ryan is set to start in goal behind a back four of Adrian De La Fuente, Aissa Mandi, Manuel Sanchez, and Nacho Perez, with the projected XI rounded out by Kareem Tunde, Jon Olasagasti, Etta Eyong, Enzo Bardeli, Hugo Sotelo, and Ivan Romero. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

ESP

ESP - Form

PAU
W4-0
SAB
D1-1
BUR
D2-2
MID
D3-3
COV
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LEV

LEV - Form

LEG
W2-1
SHU
L1-2
ALQ
W1-0
ALB
W2-1
VIL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Espanyol head into the match on the back of a pre-season that produced one win, three draws, and one defeat across five friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Coventry City on August 8, while they drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough a week earlier. Across those five matches, Espanyol scored 11 goals and conceded 9, suggesting attacking intent but some defensive inconsistency in preparation.

Levante's pre-season record reads two wins and two losses from five matches, with one draw absent from that tally. Their last outing was a 1-0 defeat to Villarreal on August 5, though they had beaten Albacete 2-1 and Al Qadsiah 1-0 in the two matches before that. Levante scored 6 goals and conceded 5 across the five friendlies, with their results split fairly evenly.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EspanyolDrawLevante
2
3
0
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
0
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
FT
Segunda Division
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
2
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
FT
Segunda Division
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
4
FT
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 at the RCDE Stadium in LaLiga on April 27, 2026, while the reverse fixture in January 2026 finished 1-1 at Levante's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which span LaLiga and Segunda Division, Espanyol have the stronger record with two wins to Levante's none, with three draws completing the picture. Espanyol's most emphatic result in this run was a 4-1 win away at Levante in September 2023.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
110030+33
W
2
SevillaSevillaSEV
110021+13
W
3
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
00000000
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
6
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
00000000
8
ElcheElcheELC
00000000
9
EspanyolEspanyolESP
00000000
10
LevanteLevanteLEV
00000000
11
MalagaMalagaMAL
00000000
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
00000000
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
00000000
14
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
16
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
17
ValenciaValenciaVAL
00000000
18
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
19
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
100112-10
L
20
GetafeGetafeGET
100103-30
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current LaLiga table, Espanyol sit eighth and Levante are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Levante today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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