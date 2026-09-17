LaLiga - Game Week 7 18 Sept 2026 - 15:00 RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Elche will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Espanyol vs Elche is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Espanyol host Elche at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that pits a side with genuine mid-table ambitions against one of the division's most troubled clubs.

Manolo Gonzalez's side head into this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, a result that snapped a promising run. Their 2-0 win at Osasuna just days earlier had lifted spirits, but the loss to Rayo has complicated their push up the table from eighth place.

Elche arrive in considerably worse shape. Martin Anselmi's side sit bottom of LaLiga in 20th and have not won any of their last five league matches. A narrow 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday, in which they came from two goals down before conceding a 91st-minute winner, showed some character, but the points continue to elude them.

Anselmi has spoken publicly about wanting his side to adopt a possession-based approach against the division's stronger opponents, believing that keeping the ball is the best form of defence. Whether that philosophy can produce results against an Espanyol side that has shown it can win away from home remains to be seen.

Spanyol carry the advantage of home support and a recent away victory at Osasuna, but their inconsistency across the campaign means this is far from a straightforward three points.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Espanyol vs Elche live.

How to watch Espanyol vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manolo Gonzalez names a projected XI featuring Marko Dmitrovic in goal, with Roger Hinojo, Leandro Cabrera, Clemens Riedel, and Vanja Drkusic in defence. Rafel Bauza, Javi Hernandez, Quilindschy Hartman, and Gabriel Moscardo are set to operate in midfield, with Urko Gonzalez de Zarate and Roberto Fernandez leading the attack. Kike Garcia, Javier Puado, Andoni Gorosabel, and Jofre Carreras are all ruled out through injury, while Omar El Hilali is suspended.

Martin Anselmi's projected XI has Matias Dituro in goal behind a back line of Federico Redondo, Buba Sangare, Roy Revivo, and Victor Chust. German Valera, Tete Morente, Gonzalo Villar, and Marc Aguado are named in midfield, with Martim Neto and Abiel Osorio in attack. Adam Boayar and Yago Santiago remain sidelined through injury, and Anselmi has no suspensions to contend with.

Form

Espanyol have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano, following a 2-0 victory at Osasuna. Earlier in the run they drew 1-1 with Sevilla and lost 2-1 to both Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. Gonzalez's side have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Elche have lost four and drawn one of their last five LaLiga games, taking no wins in that stretch. Their most recent match ended 2-3 against Real Madrid, and before that they drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao. They also suffered a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona earlier in the campaign. Anselmi's side have scored six goals and conceded 15 across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in March 2026 at Estadio Martinez Valero, ending 2-2 in LaLiga. Before that, Espanyol won 1-0 when the sides met in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures spanning LaLiga and Segunda Division, Espanyol have won twice and Elche have won none, with two draws and one further Espanyol victory recorded.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Espanyol sit eighth while Elche are placed 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: