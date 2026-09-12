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Bundesliga
team-logoElversberg
Ursapharm-Arena
team-logoBayern Munich
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Watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Elversberg vs Bayern Munich
Elversberg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Elversberg and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 3
Ursapharm-Arena

Today's game between Elversberg and Bayern Munich will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network. Cord-cutters can stream the match via DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or Peacock.

USA Network

USA Network

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Peacock

Peacock

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Bayern Munich travel to the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg for a Bundesliga fixture against the promoted side on Sunday afternoon.

Vincent Kompany's squad arrives in fine European form after a commanding 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League opener on Thursday, a result that underlined Bayern's ambitions on all fronts this season.

Elversberg have made a strong start to life back in the top flight. They beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 and won 4-3 at Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend, sitting fourth in the early Bundesliga table.

The hosts will be without their head coach on the touchline — or so it seemed. Vincent Wagner's one-match suspension has been overturned by the DFB's sports court following a mündliche Verhandlung on Friday, meaning he will take his place on the bench as usual.

For Bayern, Harry Kane leads the attack as the England captain edges closer to 100 goals for the club. Michael Olise, named Man of the Match against Bodø/Glimt after scoring twice and adding an assist, arrives in electric form.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Elversberg crest
Elversberg
ELV
Formation
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
N. KristofN. KristofM. RohrM. RohrL. GuentherL. GuentherL. PinckertL. PinckertJ. GyamerahJ. GyamerahL. PorebaL. PorebaL. PetkovL. PetkovF. OnyekaF. OnyekaC. CampbellC. CampbellF. KeidelF. KeidelD. MokwaD. MokwaM. NeuerM. NeuerJ. StanisicJ. StanisicM. KimM. KimN. BrownN. BrownD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoL. KarlL. KarlJ. KimmichJ. KimmichT. BischofT. BischofL. DiazL. DiazM. OliseM. OliseH. KaneH. Kane
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
4-2-3-1
Elversberg

Starting XI

Bayern Munich

Manager

  • V. Wagner
  • V. Kompany

Elversberg will be without Luis Seifert, Tom Zimmerschied, and Frederik Schmahl through injury. Wagner's suspension has been lifted, and he will lead the side from the dugout. The projected XI includes Nicolas Kristof, Maximilian Rohr, Lasse Guenther, Lukas Pinckert, Jan Gyamerah, Lukasz Poreba, Lukas Petkov, Francis Onyeka, Cole Campbell, Felix Keidel, and David Mokwa.

Bayern travel without David Santos Daiber, Tarek Buchmann, and Serge Gnabry, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the visitors. Kompany's projected starting lineup features Manuel Neuer in goal, with Konrad Laimer, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Luis Diaz, Nathaniel Brown, and Ismael Saibari.

Form

ELV

ELV - Form

MLL
D1-1
FCL
W4-1
DUI
W1-3
B04
W3-2
BMG
W3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
FCB

FCB - Form

BVB
W1-2
VFB
W5-1
OSN
W1-4
S04
D0-0
BOD
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Elversberg head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 4-3 victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and they also defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 earlier in the campaign. Across those five games, the hosts scored 12 goals and conceded 11, reflecting an attacking but open style.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing was the 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt, and they previously beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 in the Bundesliga. The only dropped points in that run came in a 0-0 draw at Schalke. Bayern scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded just one, a record that points to a defensively solid and prolific side.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Elversberg and Bayern Munich.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
330082+69
W
W
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
321093+67
D
W
W
4
ElversbergElversbergELV
220075+26
W
W
5
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
320156-16
W
L
W
6
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211051+44
D
W
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
311185+34
D
W
L
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
311163+34
L
W
D
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
311178-14
W
L
D
10
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
311134-14
W
D
L
11
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210143+13
L
W
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
310267-13
W
L
L
13
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
310268-23
L
W
L
14
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
310246-23
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
301204-41
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
3012410-61
L
L
D
17
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
200207-70
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
3003312-90
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Bundesliga, Elversberg currently sit fourth, while Bayern Munich are sixth after the opening rounds of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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