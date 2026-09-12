Bundesliga - Game Week 3 13 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Ursapharm-Arena

Today's game between Elversberg and Bayern Munich will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Elversberg vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network. Cord-cutters can stream the match via DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or Peacock.

Bayern Munich travel to the Ursapharm-Arena in Elversberg for a Bundesliga fixture against the promoted side on Sunday afternoon.

Vincent Kompany's squad arrives in fine European form after a commanding 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League opener on Thursday, a result that underlined Bayern's ambitions on all fronts this season.

Elversberg have made a strong start to life back in the top flight. They beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 and won 4-3 at Borussia Mönchengladbach last weekend, sitting fourth in the early Bundesliga table.

The hosts will be without their head coach on the touchline — or so it seemed. Vincent Wagner's one-match suspension has been overturned by the DFB's sports court following a mündliche Verhandlung on Friday, meaning he will take his place on the bench as usual.

For Bayern, Harry Kane leads the attack as the England captain edges closer to 100 goals for the club. Michael Olise, named Man of the Match against Bodø/Glimt after scoring twice and adding an assist, arrives in electric form.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Elversberg will be without Luis Seifert, Tom Zimmerschied, and Frederik Schmahl through injury. Wagner's suspension has been lifted, and he will lead the side from the dugout. The projected XI includes Nicolas Kristof, Maximilian Rohr, Lasse Guenther, Lukas Pinckert, Jan Gyamerah, Lukasz Poreba, Lukas Petkov, Francis Onyeka, Cole Campbell, Felix Keidel, and David Mokwa.

Bayern travel without David Santos Daiber, Tarek Buchmann, and Serge Gnabry, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed for the visitors. Kompany's projected starting lineup features Manuel Neuer in goal, with Konrad Laimer, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Luis Diaz, Nathaniel Brown, and Ismael Saibari.

Form

Elversberg head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 4-3 victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and they also defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 earlier in the campaign. Across those five games, the hosts scored 12 goals and conceded 11, reflecting an attacking but open style.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing was the 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt, and they previously beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 in the Bundesliga. The only dropped points in that run came in a 0-0 draw at Schalke. Bayern scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded just one, a record that points to a defensively solid and prolific side.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Elversberg and Bayern Munich.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Elversberg currently sit fourth, while Bayern Munich are sixth after the opening rounds of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Elversberg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: