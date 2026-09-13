Primera A - Game Week 10 13 Sept 2026 - 21:15

Today's game between Cucuta and Millonarios will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:15 PM.

Cucuta vs Millonarios is available to watch live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cucuta host Millonarios in a Primera A Clausura fixture, with both clubs carrying contrasting ambitions into this meeting.

Millonarios arrive in fifth place under coach Fabian Bustos, a position built on a season of mixed results. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Cali, continuing a run that has produced just one win in their last five league matches.

The mood around the Bogota club has been lifted by a significant off-field development. Veteran winger Juan Cuadrado, a former Juventus and Chelsea star, has returned to Colombia and signed with Millonarios on a deal running until June 2027, giving Bustos an experienced option as the season enters a critical stretch.

Cucuta sit 13th in the Clausura standings under Nicolas Hernan Chiesa. They have shown some resilience in recent weeks, picking up back-to-back wins over Alianza FC and Independiente Medellin before their form dipped with a loss to Tolima and a draw against Deportivo Pasto.

This fixture represents a real opportunity for Millonarios to pull clear of the chasing pack and put pressure on the teams above them. For Cucuta, a positive result at home would go a long way toward easing their relegation concerns.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cucuta vs Millonarios live.

How to watch Cucuta vs Millonarios with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cucuta are managed by Nicolas Hernan Chiesa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Millonarios head coach Fabian Bustos also has no confirmed squad disruptions listed at this stage. Full team news for both clubs will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Cucuta have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Deportivo Pasto, following a 2-1 loss to Tolima. Their two wins in this run came against Alianza FC and Independiente Medellin, with a 1-1 draw against Internacional de Bogota also on the record. Across those five games, Cucuta scored five goals and conceded five.

Millonarios have managed one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Cali, and they also drew 1-1 with Deportivo Pereira. Their sole win in this run came away at Llaneros FC, where they won 2-0. Millonarios scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Millonarios won 2-0 at home in a Primera A fixture. Prior to that, the sides met twice in Cup competition in November 2023, with Millonarios winning 1-0 at home before a 1-1 draw in the return leg. Earlier Primera A encounters include a 1-1 draw in January 2020 and a 3-1 Cucuta win in October 2019.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Millonarios sit fifth while Cucuta are placed 13th. In the Apertura standings, Millonarios finished 10th and Cucuta 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cucuta vs Millonarios today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: