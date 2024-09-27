How to watch today's Crystal Palace Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Crystal Palace FC Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea Women will head to Selhurst Park on Friday for a Women's Super League encounter against newly-promoted Crystal Palace Women.

The Blues began their season with a victory over Aston Villa, while the Eagles suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their opening WSL match.

The hosts are making their debut in the Women's Super League after securing promotion from the Championship last season. The Eagles claimed the top spot by winning 14 games, drawing four, and losing only four out of 22, finishing just one point ahead of runners-up Charlton Athletic in the second-tier last time out.

After 12 remarkable years under Emma Hayes, Chelsea ushered in the Sonia Bompastor era with a hard-fought win over Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd unleashed a brilliant left-footed strike to open the scoring, and Hannah Hampton made crucial late saves to secure a tight 1-0 victory as Chelsea began their title defence.

How to watch Crystal Palace FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Crystal Palace FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT Venue: Selhurst Park

The match will be played at the Selhurst Park on Friday, September 27, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace FC Women team news

The hosts will be missing Hayley Nolan for the upcoming match, while Elise Hughes remains sidelined as she recovers from an ACL injury.

Chelsea loanee Brooke Aspin is not only ineligible to face her parent club but is also serving a one-match ban after receiving a red card against Tottenham.

New summer recruit Katie Stengel is likely to spearhead the attack, and she has a history of finding the net against Chelsea, having scored two penalties in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over them back in September 2022.

Crystal Palace Women possible XI: Yanez; Green, Everett, Veje, Gibbons; Riley, Gejl, Potter, Blanchard, Weerden; Stengel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yanez, Milla-Maj Majasaari, Negri, Morgan, Kitching, Gibbon, Kacary, Smith, Annis-Clara Wright Defenders: Fox, Veje, Weerden, Green, Woodham, Aspin, Nolan, Barton, Gibbons, Everett, Johnson, Waldie, Coombs, Clifford, Gibbons, Wilson-White Midfielders: Pritchard, Bailey-Gayle, Potter, Potter, Arthur, Filbey, Blanchard, Reilly, Cataldo, Nicol, My Cato, Guyatt, Hopcroft, Natkiel, Goddard, Hurley, Clifford, Churchill Forwards: Gejl, Indiah-Riley, Stengel, Larkin, Hughes, Sharpe, Gaylor, Khassal, Taylor, Hincks, Bacon

Chelsea FC Women team news

The visitors will be without the services of Sophie Ingle, Aniek Nouwen, Niamh Charles, Mia Fishel, Oriane Jean-Francois, and Sam Kerr.

Although Lauren James wasn’t fit enough to start the match against Villa, she might be in contention for a spot in the starting lineup on Friday.

New signing Lucy Bronze is expected to hold her position on the right side of the back four, alongside Kadiesha Buchanan, Millie Bright, and Ashley Lawrence.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Buchanan, Bright, Lawrence; Cuthbert, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Baltimore; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mušović, Hampton, Cox Defenders: Nouwen, Bright, Lawrence, Björn, Périsset, Charles, Bronze, Mpomé, Buchanan, Bernabé Midfielders: Ingle, Nüsken, Cuthbert, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-François Forwards: Fishel, Ramírez, Macario, James, Reiten, Baltimore, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/24 Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace Women's FA Cup

