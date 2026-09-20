Serie A - Game Week 28 20 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Corinthians and Fluminense will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Corinthians vs Fluminense are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fanatiz and Premiere, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Corinthians host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons, with Fernando Diniz's side in desperate need of points and Marcao's visitors looking to steady themselves after a recent dip.

Corinthians are in serious trouble domestically. Diniz's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and sit 14th in the Serie A table, a position that reflects a campaign that has consistently failed to deliver results at home or away.

Their continental form has offered little cover. A 0-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Estudiantes on September 17 was their latest setback, and they have now scored just four goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

Fluminense arrive having lost their last two matches. A 2-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Club Atletico Platense on September 15 followed a 3-1 Serie A loss to Atletico MG on September 12, a sharp reversal after a strong run that had seen Marcao's side win four of their previous five.

Despite that dip, Fluminense sit fifth in Serie A and remain in contention on multiple fronts. They have the squad depth and recent pedigree to recover quickly, and a visit to a struggling Corinthians side presents a genuine opportunity to do so.

For Corinthians, this is a match they cannot afford to lose. A defeat would push them deeper into the bottom half and raise serious questions about their prospects for the remainder of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Corinthians vs Fluminense live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Corinthians vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz takes charge of Corinthians for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Marcao leads Fluminense into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side either, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Corinthians have taken zero wins, one draw, and four defeats from their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Estudiantes on September 17, which followed a 2-1 Serie A loss to Flamengo on September 13. The only point in that run came from a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Estudiantes on September 10. Diniz's side have scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Fluminense have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Club Atletico Platense on September 15, which followed a 3-1 Serie A loss to Atletico MG on September 12. Earlier in the run, they beat Platense 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores and Vasco da Gama 1-0 in Serie A. Marcao's side scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Fluminense have the stronger recent record in this fixture. The most recent meeting came in Serie A on April 2, 2026, when Fluminense won 3-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Fluminense hold three wins to Corinthians' two, with the series including a 3-0 Corinthians win in April 2024 and a 0-1 Corinthians victory at Fluminense's ground in September 2025. The head-to-head record reflects a competitive series that has swung between the sides, though Fluminense have held the upper hand in the most recent encounters.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Corinthians sit 14th while Fluminense are placed fifth. That gap tells the story of the fixture: Fluminense arrive as the form side with European ambitions, while Corinthians need a result to distance themselves from the relegation picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: