Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and RB Leipzig will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Como vs RB Leipzig live via Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, and ViX. Streaming and TV channel options are listed below.

Como 1907 make their Champions League debut at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, hosting RB Leipzig in what marks a defining moment in the Italian club's modern history.

The match takes place on the shores of Lake Como after UEFA approved the redeveloped Sinigaglia as a fit venue, sparing Cesc Fabregas' side from relocating to Reggio Emilia. The stadium's rapid transformation was completed in just 90 days.

Fabregas has his squad in confident shape heading into European competition. Como beat Genoa 4-1 in Serie A last weekend, coming from behind to deliver a performance that underlined the tactical identity the Spanish coach has built at the club.

RB Leipzig arrive under Martin Demichelis with mixed form. The Germans lost 3-1 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last weekend, though they had won their two previous competitive matches, including a 6-0 rout of Eintracht Trier in the DFB-Pokal.

Both clubs sit level in the early Champions League standings, adding an extra layer of importance to the result at Sinigaglia.

The occasion carries meaning beyond the pitch. Club president Mirwan Suwarso has given up his VIP seat so that Como's longest-serving supporters can witness the club's first European match in person.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs RB Leipzig live.

How to watch Como vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas names a projected XI of Jean Butez in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah, Alex Valle, Yan Couto, and Jacobo Ramon in defence. Martin Baturina, Maximo Perrone, and Lucas Da Cunha are set to feature in midfield, with Assane Diao, Nico Paz, and Anastasios Douvikas leading the attack. Jayden Addai is listed as injured and will not feature.

Demichelis is expected to deploy Maarten Vandevoordt in goal behind a back line of Castello Lukeba, Willi Orban, and David Raum, with Ridle Baku also named. Nicolas Seiwald, Neil El Aynaoui, and Ezechiel Banzuzi are projected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Johan Bakayoko, and Christopher Nkunku in attack. Leipzig are without Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Romulo Cruz, and Viggo Gebel through injury.

Form

Como head into this match with a record of two wins and two draws from their last five, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Genoa in Serie A, and they also beat SSC Napoli 2-1 away from home. Across their last five matches, Como have scored eight goals and conceded four. The two draws came against Udinese and Liverpool in pre-season.

RB Leipzig's last five matches show two wins, no draws, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Leipzig's standout result in that run was a 6-0 win over Eintracht Trier in the DFB-Pokal. They have scored 10 goals across those five matches but conceded nine, reflecting an inconsistent defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Como and RB Leipzig are on record. This Champions League fixture marks the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both Como and RB Leipzig are currently level, with each side sitting in seventh position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: