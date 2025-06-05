How to watch Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson: Livestream, TV schedule and start time for French Open 2025 Semifinal

GOAL has you covered with all key details about Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson 2025 French Open semifinal, from broadcast info, start time and form.

Coco Gauff is back in familiar territory at Roland Garros, reaching the semifinals for the third time in her young career.

The American starlet will now aim to punch her ticket to a second French Open final when she takes on surprise package Lois Boisson on Thursday.

Gauff earned her spot with a gritty win over reigning Australian Open champ Madison Keys, marking her fifth career appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal.

On the other side of the net, Boisson has turned the tennis world upside down.

Ranked a distant No. 361 coming into Paris, the French wild card is now on the verge of breaking into the top 100 after pulling off back-to-back stunners, most recently toppling rising star Mirra Andreeva for her second straight win over a top-10 opponent.

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson French Open 2025 semifinal date, start time

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2025

Thursday, June 6, 2025 Category: Women's Singles

Women's Singles Venue: Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France)

Court Philippe Chatrier (Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France) Timings: 10:10 am ET or 7:10 am PT

Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson is scheduled to start at 10:10 am ET or 7:10 am PT on Thursday, June 6, 2025 at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. This match begins 30 minutes following the conclusion of Swiatek vs. Sabalenka, which begins at 9 am ET.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson live on TV & online

TV Channel: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live stream: Sling, DirecTV Stream, Max

The 2025 French Open will have a fresh home on TV, with coverage shifting to TNT and truTV, marking a departure from NBC's long-running broadcast deal. Fans can also catch all the action via streaming on Max, Sling, and DirecTV Stream, with daily coverage getting underway bright and early at 5 am ET.

Tennis royalty will lend their voices to the tournament, with legends like Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Boris Becker stepping into the analyst roles.

On commentary duty, Brian Anderson, Alex Faust, and Mark Petchey will call the shots, while Adam Lefkoe leads the charge from the studio.

Coco Gauff French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs Olivia Gadecki {6-2, 6-2}

vs Olivia Gadecki {6-2, 6-2} Second round: vs Tereza Valentova {6-2, 6-4}

vs Tereza Valentova {6-2, 6-4} Third round: vs Marie Bouzkova {6-1, 7-6[3]}

vs Marie Bouzkova {6-1, 7-6[3]} Round of 16: vs Ekaterina Alexandrova {6-0, 7-5}

vs Ekaterina Alexandrova {6-0, 7-5} Quarter-final: vs Madison Keys {6-7[6], 6-4, 6-1}

Lois Boisson French Open results, scores so far

First round: vs Elise Mertens {6-4, 4-6, 6-3}

vs Elise Mertens {6-4, 4-6, 6-3} Second round: vs Anhelina Kalinina {6-1, 6-2}

vs Anhelina Kalinina {6-1, 6-2} Third round: vs Elsa Jacquemot {6-3, 0-6, 7-5}

vs Elsa Jacquemot {6-3, 0-6, 7-5} Round of 16: vs Jessica Pegula {3-6, 6-4, 6-4}

vs Jessica Pegula {3-6, 6-4, 6-4} Quarter-final: vs Mirra Andreeva {7-6[6], 6-3}

