How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women are set to face off against their London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur Women, in Sunday's Women's Super League showdown at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea's manager, Sonia Bompastor, has enjoyed a fantastic start to her time in charge, steering the team to five straight victories across all competitions, including three wins in the WSL. The Blues opened their league campaign with back-to-back triumphs over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and followed that up with a narrow win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday.

On the other hand, Tottenham have struggled to find their form in the WSL this season, securing just one win in their first four league matches. That solitary victory came on the opening weekend when they delivered an attacking masterclass in a commanding 4-0 win against newly-promoted Crystal Palace.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Tottenham Women will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:15 pm ET/ 11:15 am PT Venue: Kingsmeadow

The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be played at the Kingsmeadow in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:15 pm ET/ 11:15 am PT on Sunday, October 20, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea will once again be without several key players, as Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Sophie Ingle, Aniek Nouwen, and Niamh Charles remain sidelined due to injuries.

There are concerns over Lauren James, who will need to be evaluated after picking up a foot injury during the warm-up against Twente.

After rotating the squad during their midweek fixture, Sonia Bompastor is expected to bring back Hannah Hampton, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Sjoeke Nusken, Ramirez, and Reiten to the starting XI for their next match.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Buchanan, Baltimore; Kaptein, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, Hamano, Reiten; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Cox Defenders: Bright, Lawrence, Bjorn, Perisset, Bronze, Mpome, Buchanan, Bernabe Midfielders: Nusken, Cuthbert, Reiten, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-Francois Forwards: Ramirez, Macario, James, Baltimore, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

Robert Vilahamn has confirmed that midfielder Maite Oroz will be out for six to eight weeks due to a quad injury.

The 26-year-old isn't the only player unavailable, as Shuang Wang, Amy James-Turner, Ella Morris, Hayley Raso, and Kit Graham are also on the injury list.

Meanwhile, a late call will be made on Amanda Nilden's fitness after the defender missed the 3-0 loss against Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur Women possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Bartrip, Hunt, Grant; Summanen, Ahtinen; Naz, Spence, England; Thomas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talbert, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Morris, Bartrip, Nilden, Hunt, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Oroz, Csiki, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen Forwards: Naz, Raso, England, Vinberg, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 15/05/24 Tottenham FC Women 0-1 Chelsea FC Women Women's Super League 01/10/23 Chelsea FC Women 2-1 Tottenham FC Women Women's Super League 05/02/23 Tottenham FC Women 2-3 Chelsea FC Women FA Women's League Cup 26/01/23 Tottenham FC Women 1-3 Chelsea FC Women FA Women's League Cup 20/11/22 Chelsea FC Women 3-0 Tottenham FC Women Women's Super League

Useful links