World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

Today's game between Canada and Morocco will kick-off at Jul 4, 2026, 1:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Canada vs Morocco will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with English and Spanish-language coverage available across multiple platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Canada and Morocco meet at Houston Stadium on Saturday, July 4 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Jesse Marsch's side made history by reaching this stage for the first time at a men's World Cup, edging past South Africa on a stoppage-time Stephen Eustáquio winner. The Porto midfielder's goal capped a cagey but emotionally charged 1-0 victory in Los Angeles.

Morocco arrive in Houston carrying the weight of genuine continental expectation. The Atlas Lions survived a dramatic Round of 32 tie against the Netherlands, with Issa Diop's 91st-minute equaliser forcing extra time before Morocco prevailed 3-2 on penalties.

Marsch has not hidden his respect for the opposition. Speaking ahead of the match, the Canadian coach described preparing for Morocco as "a gory, horrible nightmare," adding: "They're too good." That candour reflects the scale of the task facing a Canada side ranked 23 places below their opponents.

For Morocco, this is familiar territory. The Atlas Lions were the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final when they did so in 2022, and their presence in the knockout rounds four years later surprises nobody. Ismael Saibari, who scored three goals in the group stage and has since sealed a move to Bayern Munich, is among the most dangerous attackers left in the tournament.

Canada will be without Ismael Kone, who broke his leg against Qatar in the group stage. The fitness of Alphonso Davies, who has not played a single minute at this World Cup after a recurring injury, remains the central question around Marsch's team selection.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Canada vs Morocco live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Canada vs Morocco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesse Marsch names a projected XI of Maxime Crepeau in goal, with Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito, and Richie Laryea across the back four. Nathan Saliba and Stephen Eustáquio anchor the midfield, with Liam Millar and Tajon Buchanan providing width. Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi lead the attack. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are listed for Canada ahead of this fixture, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mohamed Ouahbi's Morocco line up with Yassine Bounou in goal behind a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, and Noussair Mazraoui. Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui sit in midfield, with Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, and Brahim Diaz operating in the attacking midfield positions. Ismael Saibari leads the line. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Atlas Lions.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 World Cup victory over South Africa on June 28, secured by Eustáquio's late winner. They beat Qatar 6-0 earlier in the tournament but fell 2-1 to Switzerland in their final group game. A 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-1 friendly draw with Ireland complete the five-match run. Canada have scored nine goals and conceded three across that sequence.

Morocco are unbeaten across their last five matches, winning three and drawing two. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against the Netherlands on June 30, a result that sent them through on penalties. Before that, they beat Haiti 4-2 and Scotland 1-0 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Brazil, and drew 1-1 with Norway in a pre-tournament friendly. The Atlas Lions have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last 2 matches MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Canada 1 - 2 Morocco

Morocco 4 - 0 Canada 1 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice on record, with Morocco winning both encounters. The most recent came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on December 1, 2022, when Morocco beat Canada 2-1. The only other meeting was a friendly on October 11, 2016, in which Morocco won 4-0 as the home side.

Standings

Canada finished second in Group B, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: