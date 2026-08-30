Serie A - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Inter will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Cagliari vs Inter is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cagliari host Inter at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 Serie A season. It is an early test for both sides as the new campaign begins to take shape.

Cagliari arrive off the back of a positive opening weekend. Fabio Pisacane's side earned a 1-0 win away at Parma, a result that sets a confident tone for the season ahead.

Inter, under Cristian Chivu, were equally convincing in their opener. The Nerazzurri put four past Monza in a 4-1 victory, signalling that the defending champions intend to be competitive from the first whistle.

Off the pitch, Inter have been active in the final days of the transfer window. Kristjan Asllani has departed for Al-Jazira, while Luka Topalovic has joined Carrarese on loan, trimming the squad as Chivu finalises his group.

Cagliari, sitting seventh in the early standings, will need to be at their best to contain a side that has also been drawn into the Champions League group phase this season alongside Napoli, Roma, and Como.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Cagliari vs Inter, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

How to watch Cagliari vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane names a projected XI that includes Elia Caprile in goal, with a back line of Juan Rodriguez, Ze Pedro, and Adam Obert. Harry Winks and Michel Ndary Adopo are set to operate in midfield, with Daniel Maldini and Jacopo Fazzini providing creativity. Riyad Idrissi and Yael Trepy are both listed as injured and will not be available for selection. There are no reported suspensions.

Inter coach Cristian Chivu has a clean bill of health for the trip to Sardinia, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad. The projected XI features Josep Martinez in goal, a back three of Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck, and a midfield built around Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella. Francesco Pio Esposito and Lautaro Martinez are named up front.

Form

Cagliari have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just twice in that run. Their most recent result was the 1-0 Serie A win at Parma on August 22, and they also beat Arezzo 1-0 in the Coppa Italia. Both draws came in pre-season friendlies, including a 2-2 stalemate with Union Berlin.

Inter have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 pre-season draw against AC Milan. The Nerazzurri beat Monza 4-1 in their Serie A opener on August 22 and also claimed pre-season victories over Real Betis and Juventus. Across their five matches, they have scored nine goals.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 17, 2026, when Inter beat Cagliari 3-0 in a Serie A fixture at the San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Inter have won four and drawn one, with Cagliari yet to take a victory in that period. Inter have scored 11 goals in those five games, while Cagliari have managed just three.

Standings

In the early Serie A 2026/27 standings, Cagliari sit seventh after one match, while Inter are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: