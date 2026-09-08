Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 8 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Sao Paulo will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Boca Juniors host Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana, with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side looking to press their advantage in Group C at La Bombonera.

Boca arrive at this fixture off the back of a 2-2 Liga Profesional draw with Gimnasia Mendoza on September 5, a result that tempers some of the momentum built from their Copa Argentina penalty shootout win over Velez Sarsfield days earlier. In the league, a 1-0 win at Lanus on August 29 had been their sharpest domestic performance of recent weeks.

Sao Paulo travel to Buenos Aires in strong form. Dorival Junior's side beat Atletico Mineiro 2-0 in Serie A on September 5, their second consecutive league win after defeating Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 on August 29. That run has lifted the mood around the club after a damaging home defeat to Chapecoense in late August.

In the Copa Sudamericana Group C standings, Sao Paulo sit first, giving this fixture an added edge for the hosts, who need a positive result to close the gap at the top.

Boca's continental record this season has been steady rather than spectacular, including a 4-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Recoleta in August, but Sao Paulo's recent form across all competitions makes them a serious test at this stage of the group phase.

Both coaches will be managing squad rotation carefully. Boca's fixture congestion across the Liga Profesional and Copa Argentina adds a layer of complexity to Arruabarrena's selection, while Dorival Junior must weigh the demands of Serie A against continental ambition.

For TV channel and live stream details, kick-off time, and everything else you need ahead of the match, read on below.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rodolfo Arruabarrena has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture for Boca Juniors. No probable starting lineup has been released, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Dorival Junior is similarly without confirmed squad information for Sao Paulo at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further updates are expected in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

Boca Juniors have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Liga Profesional draw with Gimnasia Mendoza on September 5, while a 1-0 win at Lanus on August 29 was their standout league performance in this period. They also beat Recoleta 4-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on August 18. Boca have scored seven goals and conceded three across their last five matches.

Sao Paulo have taken four wins and one draw from their last five outings, with one defeat in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Atletico Mineiro on September 5, following a 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino on August 29. The sole defeat in the run was a 1-0 home loss to Chapecoense on August 23. Sao Paulo scored eight goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent recorded meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana on September 27, 2007, when Sao Paulo hosted Boca Juniors and won 1-0. Before that, Boca Juniors hosted Sao Paulo in the same competition on September 20, 2007, winning 2-1. Across the two recorded head-to-head meetings, each side has one win, with a combined five goals scored.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, Sao Paulo currently sit first, while Boca Juniors' position in the group is not listed in the available standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Sao Paulo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: