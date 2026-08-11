Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 11 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Recoleta will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Boca Juniors vs Recoleta in the United States are listed below.

Boca Juniors host Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Buenos Aires giants looking to press their case in the continental competition.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side arrive into this fixture with momentum building after a 1-0 win over Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional last time out, keeping their form across both domestic and continental fronts relatively steady.

Boca have been grinding out results in this Copa Sudamericana campaign. Back-to-back 1-0 wins over O'Higgins in the previous round showed a team capable of doing the necessary work, even if the performances have not always been expansive.

Recoleta, managed by Jorge Gonzalez, travel to Buenos Aires off the back of two straight wins in Paraguay's Division Profesional. A 3-2 victory over Nacional and a 1-3 away win at Rubio Nu suggest a side with attacking confidence, though the gulf in resources between the two clubs remains substantial.

The Paraguayan visitors did show they can compete at this level. Their Copa Sudamericana win over San Lorenzo earlier in the campaign confirmed they are not here merely to make up the numbers.

For TV channel and live stream options for this Copa Sudamericana fixture, read on below.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Recoleta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors are managed by Rodolfo Arruabarrena for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Recoleta are led by Jorge Gonzalez. As with Boca, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been provided at this stage. Further team news is expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Boca Juniors head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional on August 5. They also drew 2-2 with Newell's Old Boys and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Deportivo Riestra during that run. Their two Copa Sudamericana matches against O'Higgins both ended 1-0 in Boca's favour, reflecting a disciplined if narrow winning habit in the competition.

Recoleta arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-3 away win at Rubio Nu on August 7, following a 3-2 win over Nacional four days earlier. A 4-1 defeat to Libertad on July 30 represents the low point of that stretch. Their only Copa Sudamericana appearance in this dataset was a 0-1 away win at San Lorenzo back in May, which stands as a notable result.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Boca Juniors and Recoleta is available for this fixture. This appears to be a rare or first-time meeting between the two clubs at this level of continental competition.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group D, Recoleta currently sit in first place. Boca Juniors' position in the group standings is not listed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Recoleta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: