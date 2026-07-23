Today's game between Boca Juniors and O'Higgins will kick-off at Jul 23, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins is available to watch live in the United States via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are shown for each provider.

Boca Juniors return to Copa Sudamericana action when they host Chilean side O'Higgins in Group C of the competition. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side are looking to build momentum in South America's second-tier continental club competition.

Boca arrive at this fixture in mixed form. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Copa Argentina win over Sarmiento in July, but that result follows a difficult run in the Copa Libertadores that saw them lose to Universidad Católica and Barcelona SC, with a draw against Cruzeiro sandwiched in between.

O'Higgins, managed by Lucas Bovaglio, travel to Buenos Aires carrying genuine confidence. The Chilean side beat Colo Colo 4-1 in their most recent cup fixture and followed that with a 2-1 win over Unión Española, giving them back-to-back victories heading into this contest.

O'Higgins currently sit second in Group C of the Copa Sudamericana standings, making this a match with real implications for both clubs' continental ambitions.

For Boca, the pressure to perform at La Bombonera in continental competition is ever-present. Their supporters demand progress, and a positive result here would go some way toward steadying what has been an inconsistent campaign across multiple competitions.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana clash live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors are managed by Rodolfo Arruabarrena, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. A projected XI has not been confirmed at this stage, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

O'Higgins head coach Lucas Bovaglio also has no reported injury or suspension concerns listed at this time. As with Boca, a probable lineup has not been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Boca Juniors have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Argentina victory over Sarmiento on July 17, which ended a run of three successive defeats. Those losses came against Universidad Católica (1-0), Huracán (3-2), and Barcelona SC (1-0), with a 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores also in that stretch. Boca scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

O'Higgins have posted two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five games, all in Chilean cup competition. Their best result was a 4-1 demolition of Colo Colo on July 3, and they followed that with a 2-1 win over Unión Española on July 5. Their only defeat in this run came against Colo Colo, 3-2, on June 25. O'Higgins scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Boca Juniors and O'Higgins. This article will be updated if historical match information becomes available.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, O'Higgins currently occupy second place. Boca Juniors' group position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: