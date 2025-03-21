How to watch today's Baylor vs Grand Canyon NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Baylor vs Grand Canyon NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 14 Baylor Bears (27-7, 17-4 Big 12) are set to tip off their NCAA Tournament journey against a red-hot Grand Canyon squad (32-2, 19-0 WAC) in the opening round of March Madness.

Baylor wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with an impressive 27-7 mark, finishing second in the Big 12 standings, which secured them a No. 4 seed in the tournament. Meanwhile, Grand Canyon has been a dominant force all season, steamrolling through the Western Athletic Conference and riding a remarkable 30-game winning streak en route to the WAC title.

On paper, the Bears hold a statistical edge, ranking 17th in overall efficiency according to Barttorvik, while the Antelopes sit at 78th. However, with Grand Canyon firing on all cylinders, Baylor will need to bring its A-game to avoid an early exit.

Baylor vs Grand Canyon: Date and tip-off time

The Bears and the Antelopes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Foster Pavilion Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor vs Grand Canyon on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bears and the Antelopes on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Baylor boasts a clear size advantage, with three frontcourt players standing at 6 feet or taller, allowing the Bears to dominate the glass. They average 4.6 blocks per game and outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per contest, making them a formidable presence in the paint.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, the only Big 12 player to average a double-double this season (14.3 points, 10.5 rebounds per game), will be back on the floor, albeit on a minutes restriction. Her presence, even in limited action, provides a boost for a Baylor squad that thrives on interior dominance.

Grand Canyon Antelopes team news & key performers

Grand Canyon won't be intimidated, though. The Antelopes arrive in Waco with a seasoned, all-senior lineup that has handled road challenges well, winning seven straight away from home. They'll also be backed by a contingent of Havocs—GCU's passionate fan base—looking to make their presence felt at Foster Pavilion, where Baylor has been nearly untouchable this season (15-2 at home).

GCU has also been getting acclimated by practicing on Baylor's home court, preparing to counter the Bears' NBA-style offense that churns out 78 points per game. Head coach Nicki Collen expects the Antelopes to crank up their signature defensive pressure, adopting a nothing-to-lose mentality against Baylor's two-woman game. The Bears, however, have a history of taking care of business early in the tournament, boasting an 18-2 record when hosting the opening two rounds. Trinity San Antonio is averaging 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Antelopes.

