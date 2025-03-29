How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs St Pauli Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and St. Pauli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich faltered just before the March international break, giving Bayer Leverkusen a glimmer of hope in the title race. Now, they gear up to face a St. Pauli side that has struggled but remains comfortably above the drop zone.

Vincent Kompany's heavy squad rotation—largely due to their Champions League last-16 triumph over Leverkusen, where they cruised to a 5-0 aggregate win—has seen Bayern stumble in domestic action. A shock 3-2 collapse at home to Bochum, where they squandered a two-goal lead, was followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw with Union Berlin before the break.

After securing promotion last season, St. Pauli lost head coach Fabian Hürzeler to Brighton, with Alexander Blessin stepping in. The transition started strong, but recent months have seen a dip in form. They sit five points clear of the relegation playoff spot after snapping a six-game winless streak with a crucial victory before the break.

Despite their inconsistencies, St. Pauli remain six points clear of the bottom three, recently grinding out a much-needed 1-0 win over Hoffenheim to steady the ship ahead of a daunting trip to the Allianz Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and St. Pauli will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Bayern Munich vs St. Pauli kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at Allianz Arena on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with kick-off at 10:30 am ET or 7:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

With key fixtures looming, Vincent Kompany may opt for squad rotation following the international break.

Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with a muscle tear and won't be rushed back. If Jonas Urbig shakes off a foot issue, he should retain his spot, while Daniel Peretz is fit again after a bruised kidney.

Bayern's backline has taken a hit—Alphonso Davies is out for the season with an ACL tear, while Dayot Upamecano faces weeks on the sidelines after injuring his knee with France. Min-Jae Kim's Achilles issue requires monitoring, making Eric Dier a reliable option in central defense.

Aleksandar Pavlovic is still battling glandular fever, but João Palhinha returns from suspension.

St. Pauli team news

For St. Pauli, Manolis Saliakas could be available, but if not, Philipp Treu may start at right-back with Ritzka on the left. Siebe Van der Heyden is nursing a knee injury, while James Sands' season is over due to ankle ligament damage.

Morgan Guilavogui is nearing a return, but Simon Zoller is sidelined with a muscle issue. Karol Mets remains out with a patella problem, while goalkeepers Sascha Burchert and Soren Ahlers are long-term absentees with knee injuries.

