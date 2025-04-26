How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Mainz Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich could wrap up another Bundesliga title this Saturday when they host Mainz 05 at the Allianz Arena, provided they take all three points and Bayer Leverkusen slip up over the weekend.

The Bavarians sit atop the standings with 72 points, holding an eight-point cushion over second-placed Leverkusen. But while the math is on their side, Bayern may not have it all their way against a Mainz side quietly pushing for a European spot. Sitting sixth with 47 points, Mainz are fresh off a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg and boast one of the league’s stingiest defenses, conceding just 36 goals, third-best in the division behind the top two.

That said, Bayern have been relentless in front of goal this season, racking up a league-leading 87 goals and hitting five or more on five separate occasions. They also boast the best defensive record, allowing just 29 goals, and will be eager to avenge their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture. Mainz, for all their defensive steel, haven't tasted victory in their last five outings, though they remain firmly in the hunt for European qualification.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Mainz 05 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am ET on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Injuries have forced Bayern boss Vincent Kompany into reshuffling his backline, with Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Hiroki Ito all sidelined. Captain Manuel Neuer remains doubtful, so Jonas Urbig is likely to retain his place in goal. The makeshift defense should feature Konrad Laimer, Eric Dier, Josip Stanisic, and Raphael Guerreiro.

In midfield, with Jamal Musiala expected to miss the remainder of the campaign, Thomas Müller will likely step into the creative role, linking up with Michael Olise, Leroy Sane, and talisman Harry Kane in a potent attacking setup.

Mainz 05 team news

Mainz have fewer selection headaches to contend with, though they will be without centre-backs Maxim Leitsch and Moritz Jenz. That could see a central defensive trio of Danny da Costa, Stefan Bell, and Dominik Kohr tasked with keeping Bayern's frontline quiet.

In midfield, Kaishu Sano and Nadiem Amiri are expected to start in a double pivot, while Jonathan Burkardt should spearhead the attack, supported by Paul Nebel and Jae-sung Lee.

