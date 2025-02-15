How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen will view Saturday's showdown with league leaders Bayern Munich as a must-win encounter at the BayArena.

While failing to secure three points wouldn't completely shatter Leverkusen's hopes of retaining the Meisterschale, it would leave them hanging by a thread. Xabi Alonso's side currently trails Bayern by eight points in second place—a daunting gap to overcome, especially given the sheer quality of the Rekordmeister.

However, a victory on home soil could inject fresh excitement into the title race, narrowing the deficit to just five points and cranking up the pressure on Vincent Kompany's men. Having stumbled to a draw against Wolfsburg in their last outing, Leverkusen must now rise to the occasion and secure back-to-back home Bundesliga wins over Bayern for the first time in recent memory.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT/12:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen have a relatively clean bill of health but must cope without Jeanuel Belocian, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season. In defence, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, and Piero Hincapie are expected to line up in front of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Going forward, Victor Boniface and Florian Wirtz are set to occupy two of the attacking slots, while with Martin Terrier ruled out for the rest of the campaign, Nathan Tella could be trusted to lead the charge.

Bayern Munich team news

As for Bayern, they arrive without left-back Alphonso Davies and backup goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, though the latter is firmly behind Manuel Neuer in the pecking order.

Raphael Guerreiro is the likeliest candidate to slot in at left-back, joining a backline that should also feature Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae.

Midfield enforcer Joao Palhinha remains a doubt due to illness, and if he fails to recover in time, Joshua Kimmich could be paired with Leon Goretzka in the engine room.

